Xiaomi launches two new electric scooters: Electric Scooter 4 and 4 Lite arrive

The duo expands the range of electric scooters of the Chinese brand which already has Electric Scooter 4 Pro and Ultra

The electric scooters that Xiaomi offers on the Italian market rise to four. After the launch of the Electric Scooter 4 Pro and Ultra models, the company lists the new Electric Scooter 4 and 4 Lite. The two scooters differ substantially in the power of the electric motor and in the capacity of the battery, which essentially determines the maximum distance that can be traveled on a single charge. Specifically, Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 mounts a 600W motor powered by a 7.650 mAh battery capable of making it travel up to 35km before needing to be recharged. The new model of the company’s entry bundles, or the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite is based on a 300W motor that generates power thanks to the 5,200 mAh battery that pushes the scooter up to 20km with a recharge from scratch. Both models are capable of reaching a maximum speed of 20km/h, the limit imposed by the current laws in force for this type of “sustainable” vehicle.

Safety while driving is guaranteed by the presence of an E-Abs system on the front wheel, common to both models. On the contrary, the braking system on the rear wheel changes: drum brake for Electric Scooter 4 Lite, and double action disc brake for Electric Scooter 4.

Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 and Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Lite are available on the Italian market in pre-order respectively at the price of 550 euros and 450 euros. Deliveries will start from 12 June.

