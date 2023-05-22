Home » Salumificio F.lli Riva SpA – Mortadella “Strafette”
Health

Salumificio F.lli Riva SpA – Mortadella “Strafette”

by admin

Brand name: Brothers Riva SpA salami factory

Name: Mortadella “Strafette”

Reason for reporting: Recall due to the risk of the presence of allergens

Publication date:
22 maggio 2023

Documentation

  • Recall model Salumificio F.lli Riva SpA – Mortadella “Strafette”

    22-05-2023 – PDF (3.82 Mb)

See also  Samsung New Year Offer, Z Flip 3 discount HK$500 and free gift worth HK$2,298

You may also like

Attempt to kidnap a two-year-old boy. She blocked...

How to find out if you are celiac...

Pierre Fabre announces the start of the EU...

Too many hours in front of screens, sleep...

Which soap scent deters mosquitoes – FOCUS online

AUSL Modena – Mirandola: the Territorial Operations Center...

Molinette, it’s a flea alarm: three operators visited...

Planet of Lana, the review of a sci-fi...

Folk festival without grilled sausage? Dispute in Würzburg...

Transplants, Tor Vergata becomes a reference point for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy