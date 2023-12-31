Xiaomi SU7, the Chinese electric car that challenges Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan

Listen to the audio version of the article

It’s called Xiaomi SU7 and it is the first model to be presented in its definitive form by a brand known until now for its smartphones, but which had long had ambitious plans in the automotive sector on the board. First of all because it has two high-level models in its sights, the Tesla Model S and the Porsche Taycan, but because it anticipates the intentions of competitors such as Sony and Huawei, not to mention Apple. And then for the truly impressive numbers.

10 billion dollars have been invested in the automotive sector

Xiaomi has, in fact, officially presented the SU7, an electric sedan during the EV Technology Launch. The brand’s CEO, Lei Jun, underlined how the SU7 will be a great success. Moreover, for the automotive division at Xiaomi they have allocated 10 billion dollars for the next 10 years. But let’s go back to the SU7: we now know that it is 4,997 mm long and has a wheelbase 3,000 mm larger than its rivals from Tesla and Porsche plus a Cd of just 0.195.

The variants cheekily named V6 and V8

The architecture is compatible with both 400 and 800 Volt modes and available powertrain configurations that have been cheekily named V6, V6 and V8. The base V6 has a single engine with 299 hp and 400 Nm of torque and rear-wheel drive to push it from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.28 seconds. The entry-level is in 400 Volt mode and does not charge as quickly as the other variants, but offers an electric range of 668 km and a 73.6 kWh battery.

The top speed is equal to that of the Taycan

The top V8 versions are twin-engined and generate 673 hp to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.78 seconds and a speed of 265 km/h equal to that of the Taycan. It also offers up to 800 km of range on a full charge of the 101 kWh batteries which is more than a Model S can handle. Finally, 800 volt fast charging allows you to add 220 km of autonomy in 5 minutes or 390 km in 10 minutes if connected to a suitably fast station.

Prepared for autonomous driving even in urban centres

It is not surprising, given Xiaomi’s background, that the SU7 is a technological car model, both in terms of driving assistance, but also infotainment, managed by a 16.1-inch touchscreen. The hitech package includes Lidar, cameras and radar that initially offer autonomous driving on highways and automatic parking, but could expand to autonomous driving on city streets once tests already scheduled for next year have been carried out.

Share this: Facebook

X

