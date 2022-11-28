Caijing.com Auto News on November 28, according to 36 Krypton reports, learned from a number of industry insiders that after Weilai, Xiaopeng Motors, another member of the new car company, will also put self-developed batteries on the agenda.

For this reason, Caijing.com contacted the relevant person in charge of Xiaopeng Motors, who said: “There is no such plan at present.”

According to the report, Xiaopeng Motors has recruited Zhong Liang, a former senior battery engineer at BMW, to be in charge of the battery business. Before BMW, Zhong Liang worked for SK Innovation, a well-known Korean battery company, which also has a cooperative relationship with Xiaopeng Motors.Xiaopeng’s battery research and development team has about 100 people, and the initial landing period of its self-developed battery is about 5 years.

On November 21, the Tianyancha App showed that recently, Guangzhou Pengbo Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. was established. The legal representative is Xia Heng, with a registered capital of 5 billion yuan. The business scope includes engineering and technology research and experimental development, auto parts and accessories manufacturing , battery manufacturing, etc. Shareholder information shows that the company is wholly owned by Guangzhou Pengyi Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Pengyi Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. was established on October 26. The legal representative is also Xia Heng, with a registered capital of 5 billion yuan and a wholly-owned shareholding by XPeng Power Battery (Hong Kong) Limited.

It is worth noting that in June this year, at Weilai’s first-quarter financial report meeting, Li Bin publicly revealed that he had formed a battery team of over 400 people and planned to develop batteries by himself.

Weilai is developing its own “lithium manganese iron phosphate” and 4680 batteries, and plans to mass produce these two batteries.

Among them, 4680 batteries will be used to build 800V battery packs, which are expected to be applied to NIO’s third-generation platform (NT3) models in 2024.

The lithium manganese iron phosphate battery will be supplied to NIO’s sub-brand “Alps”. The brand is positioned in the price range of 200,000 to 300,000 yuan. It also supports battery replacement and is expected to be launched in 2024.

According to public information, NIO, Xpeng, GAC, Great Wall, and Geely all have plans to make their own batteries. The honeycomb battery hatched by Great Wall is about to land in the IPO. GAC also announced in August this year that it will invest 10.9 billion yuan in the construction of batteries. manufacturing line.