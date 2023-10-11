Xinhua News Agency President Fu Hua Meets with Reuters President Bascobert to Enhance Cooperation

Fu Hua, the President of Xinhua News Agency, recently met with Reuters President Bascobert during his visit to Beijing. The meeting was held on October 11 and aimed to further strengthen the cooperative relationship between the two news agencies.

During the meeting, Fu Hua highlighted the longstanding cooperation between Xinhua News Agency and Reuters. He stated that Reuters was the first international mainstream news agency to establish a partnership with Xinhua News Agency. Over the past 66 years, the two agencies have achieved fruitful results through exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Fu Hua expressed his hope for further consolidation and deepening of the mutually beneficial cooperation between Xinhua News Agency and Reuters. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening exchanges and cooperation in new technology media applications and other areas. Fu Hua emphasized the responsibility of the media to promote exchanges and communication and urged the two agencies to release more positive messages to the world.

Additionally, Fu Hua invited Reuters to attend the fifth World Media Summit, which is scheduled to be held later this year. He provided an overview of the preparations for the summit, indicating the importance of global media organizations coming together to address future challenges.

In response, Bascobert praised Xinhua News Agency as a leading international first-class media organization. He expressed his deep impression of the agency’s development in various fields during his visit. Bascobert also expressed his desire to further enhance the level of cooperation between Reuters and Xinhua News Agency. He assured full support from Reuters for China in hosting the fifth World Media Summit.

The meeting between Fu Hua and Bascobert signifies the strong partnership between Xinhua News Agency and Reuters. Both agencies have shown their commitment to promoting global media cooperation and advancing positive communication worldwide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

