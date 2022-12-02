(Original title: Just now, Xu Jiayin appeared at the Evergrande Baojiao Building Meeting! Hengchi Automobile “large-scale suspension of work and arrears of wages”? Let’s see the most complete response)

On December 2, rumors about Evergrande spread across the Internet.

One is about the personal whereabouts of Xu Jiayin, the chairman of the board of directors of Evergrande, and the other is about the rumors about the large-scale “suspension of work and wage arrears” of the sales staff of Hengchi Automobile under the Evergrande Group.

In response to the above-mentioned rumors, insiders of Evergrande confirmed to the Chinese reporter of the brokerage firm that Xu Jiayin also released a voice message about strengthening the resumption of work and production in the WeChat group of relevant executives that afternoon. This refuted the negative rumors spread by the outside world from the side.

At 7:00 p.m. on December 2, Evergrande Group held a special meeting on guaranteed delivery of buildings. At the meeting, Xu Jiayin focused on summarizing the situation of the resumption of work and production since this year, and asked to ensure the completion of the annual guaranteed delivery of buildings.

At the same time, a person close to Hengchi Automobile revealed to the brokerage China reporter that there is no large-scale suspension of work and wage arrears in Hengchi Automobile. The overall proportion of this optimized elimination is 10%, and some business lines may be higher than this number. 25% of the employees will stay without pay for 1 to 3 months.

Evergrande responds to two rumors

On December 2, rumors about Evergrande Xu Jiayin spread on major social media.

However, regarding the rumors spread on social media, Evergrande insiders told reporters from brokerage firms in China that none of them were true. As the rumors continued to ferment, at around 13:00 pm on December 2, Xu Jiayin sent a voice message to the relevant senior executives of Evergrande about strengthening the resumption of work and production.

At 7:00 p.m. on December 2, Xu Jiayin appeared in person to attend the special meeting of the Evergrande Baojiao Building, which directly refuted the relevant rumors.

That night, Evergrande Group held a special meeting on guaranteed delivery of buildings. At the meeting, Xu Jiayin focused on summarizing the situation of resumption of work and production and guaranteed delivery of buildings since this year, and asked to ensure the completion of the annual guaranteed delivery of buildings.

Xu Jiayin said: “From January to November this year, Evergrande Group achieved the delivery of 256,000 units. In 2022, it will strive to complete the delivery of 300,000 units. In December, it must complete the delivery of 44,000 units with quality and quantity. With 29 days left, time is tight and tasks are heavy, all Evergrande employees must unswervingly fulfill our main responsibilities, never give up and work hard to ensure the completion of the annual building delivery task.”

Another rumor is that there are media reports that Hengchi Automobile, a subsidiary of Evergrande Group, is once again involved in salary arrears and staff reduction.

On December 2, according to a person close to Hengchi Automobile, the brokerage China reporter revealed that the overall proportion of optimization and elimination is 10%, some business lines may be higher than this number, and another 25% of employees will be suspended without pay for 1 to 3 months. moon. Previously, the personnel structure of Hengchi Automobile was configured according to the simultaneous development of 9 models. In view of the current epidemic situation and market reasons, the company made strategic adjustments, reduced costs and increased efficiency, and concentrated resources to ensure the production and delivery of Hengchi 5, as well as Hengchi 6 and 7. R&D and mass production.

It is worth mentioning that, among them, suspension without pay means that the company continues to pay five social insurances and one housing fund to employees, which is quite different from optimization, elimination, dismissal, and wage arrears.

Previously, the official website of Evergrande Group disclosed that on September 16, Hengchi 5 was officially mass-produced at the Tianjin factory. According to Evergrande Group, the first car of Hengchi 5 will roll off the production line on December 30, 2021, and the global pre-sale will start on July 6. In less than 15 days, the order exceeds 37,000 vehicles. It will be mass-produced today and will be delivered in October. .

On October 29, Hengchi Automobile announced that the delivery of Hengchi 5 has officially started, and the first batch of 100 vehicles will be delivered. Hengchi Automobile said that subsequent batches of vehicles will be sent to various places and delivered to car owners. According to the reservation agreement, the first batch of car owners will pay the full amount to the Tianjin Jinbin Notary Office upon delivery. At present, Hengchi Automobile has deployed the first batch of delivery service centers in 19 cities including Beijing, Tianjin, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen.

Evergrande speeds up asset disposal work

Evergrande, which had previously encountered liquidity problems, is accelerating the disposal of assets.

On November 28, the Shenzhen Public Resources Trading Center announced that the auction of Evergrande’s Shenzhen Super Headquarters land was officially completed. There was only one bidder, and the transaction was automatically completed at a reserve price of 7.543 billion yuan.

Bidding information disclosed that the bidder was Shenzhen Anhe No. 1 Real Estate Development Co., Ltd., which was established only two months ago. After the equity penetration, the shareholders are Industrial Trust and Shenzhen Anju Jianye Investment Co., Ltd., both of which State-owned holding company.

This also means that Evergrande, which is in trouble, will receive 7.543 billion yuan of funds to repay debts or supplement liquidity.

Previously, in August this year, China Evergrande returned the land use rights of the Guangzhou Evergrande football field, and terminated the original contract with the transferee on August 3, and also received a refund of 5.52 billion yuan in transfer fees.

It is worth mentioning that Evergrande, which is in trouble, has not only optimized and eliminated some employees of Hengchi Automobile or suspended them without pay, but also reduced the redemption amount for previous Evergrande wealth investors.

On November 30, Evergrande Wealth announced on its official website that since September 2021, Evergrande Wealth has completed a total of 14 payments. Due to the lower-than-expected financing of asset disposal and redemption, in order to protect the rights and interests of investors, it was decided after research that adjustments will be made from this month on the basis of the redemption plan released on December 31, 2021: 2,000 yuan will be paid to each investor at the end of each month. Other contents remain unchanged.

