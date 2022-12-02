Today (2nd) is the eleventh 122 “National Traffic Safety Day”. Over the past few days, around the theme of “civilized and law-abiding and returning home safely”, various forms of publicity have been carried out to advocate safe travel for the masses.

Over the past few days, the Guangxi Guigang Traffic Police Detachment has organized police to go deep into the enterprises and units under its jurisdiction, and organized business leaders and vehicle drivers to carry out traffic safety knowledge training. Combining with typical accident cases in the jurisdiction, by playing accident case videos and using case statements to intuitively analyze drunk driving, overloading , distracted driving and other traffic violations and consequences. In response to the prominent problem of incorrectly wearing helmets on electric vehicles, recently, the traffic police department of Heze, Shandong Province, sent police officers to the community to demonstrate the correct method of wearing helmets, explain the dangers of not wearing helmets, and guide residents to wear helmets, ride civilized, and be safe go home.

Zhang Kepeng, deputy head of the High-tech Zone Brigade of the Heze Traffic Police Detachment in Shandong: Be sure to buckle (fasten) the helmet securely so that life can be more effectively protected in the event of a traffic accident.

In Nanchang, Jiangxi, the children of Nanjing Road Primary School visited the Traffic Experience Center of Nanchang Traffic Management Bureau.

He Chunhai, Instructor of the Third Squadron of the East Lake Brigade of the Traffic Management Bureau of Nanchang City Public Security Bureau, Jiangxi Province: Let students experience some real-life traffic scenes through VR equipment, let them be aware of (aware of) this kind of traffic risk, and thus convey the concept of civilized traffic.

The Zhejiang Wenzhou traffic control department organized the young pioneers to study and study, and through the form of a traffic safety theme class in the city, the traffic safety was reached to every young pioneer.

Chen Xiao, a policeman from the Traffic Management Bureau of Wenzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau: For students, we have actually adopted a new method this year, which is to develop in a precise and focused manner.

Citizens personally participate in drunk driving experience

On the occasion of the 122 “National Traffic Safety Day” this year, Quanzhou, Fujian, Wuxi, Jiangsu and other places invite citizens to go to safety-themed education bases to experience the feeling of drunk driving through simulators, so that people can truly experience the dangers of drinking and driving.

In the Drunk Hazards Experience Area of ​​the Quanzhou Road Traffic Safety Theme Publicity and Education Base in Fujian, citizens and friends intuitively felt the difference between driving a vehicle in a normal state and in a drunk state through simulators. When the simulator switched to the drunken state, the screen was shaken and distorted, and the citizens who experienced it obviously couldn’t control normally, and the vehicle appeared to go against the road, scratching pedestrians and surrounding objects.

Citizen Wu Xianhao: It is easy for us to control the direction and speed when driving. In the simulation just now, you will find that the whole speed is not easy to control. The whole thing is blurry, it will shake from side to side, and it is easy to hit the surrounding objects.

Citizen Lai Liexin: The car will drive faster, and it will shake and sway.

Through experience, it can be found that drinking and driving will lead to a decrease in tactile ability, judgment ability and operation ability, as well as unstable video, reduced color recognition, and reduced field of vision, making it difficult to find hidden dangers at the edge of the field of vision.

Recently, the traffic control department in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province invited some driving school students to enter the “drunk driving cabin”, allowing the students who are studying in the driving school to experience the physical and mental state of drunk driving through drinking driving glasses.

Traffic police: Our traffic police have taken many effective measures for a long time to strictly investigate serious traffic violations such as drunk driving, and further promote the rectification of illegal behaviors to create a warm and smooth traffic environment for everyone.

Per 100 vehicles, the proportion of drunk driving has been reduced by more than 70% compared with 11 years ago

For a long time, drunk driving and drunk driving violations have been the focus of the traffic control department’s rectification. Since the criminalization of drunk driving in 2011, public security organs across the country have always maintained a strict crackdown on drunk driving.

According to statistics from the Traffic Management Bureau of the Ministry of Public Security, the incidence of drunk driving has continued to decline over the past 11 years. At present, the proportion of drunk driving found for every 100 vehicles inspected in law enforcement has decreased by more than 70% compared with before the drunk driving was sentenced. Judging from the choice of travel methods of the masses after drinking, most people can consciously choose to travel by driving in lieu.

At the same time, the casualty accidents caused by drunk driving have been greatly reduced. Since the criminalization of drunk driving in 2011, motor vehicles have increased by 89% and drivers have increased by 123%. However, the national traffic safety situation has been generally stable in the past 11 years, and tens of thousands of casualties caused by drunk driving have been reduced, and tens of thousands of families have been avoided. Being broken and returning to poverty due to traffic accidents fully embodies the original intention of the legislation that the penalty for drunk driving insists on the supremacy of life.