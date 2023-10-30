Yangzhou Economic Development Zone: Spearheading Industrial City Growth with Major Investment Projects

Title: Yangzhou Economic Development Zone Leads the Way in Industrial Growth

Introduction

The Yangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone is working towards becoming the forefront of a robust industrial city as it accelerates project construction and attracts significant investments. With the completion of multiple heavyweight projects and the signing of new projects worth billions of yuan, the district aims to ignite new development engines and establish itself as a new industrial highland. The focus on leading industries and technological innovation, coupled with a proactive investment promotion system, has positioned the Economic Development Zone for success.

Leading + Science and Technology Innovation: Building a Strong Industrial Magnet

The Economic Development Zone has made significant strides in the new energy sector with the successful completion and operation of JA Technology‘s 20GW high-efficiency battery project and Bangjie New Energy’s first phase project. These projects, along with the signing of Trina Hydrogen Energy’s hydrogen production equipment project, have positioned the district as a hub for the new energy industry. The development of a comprehensive industrial chain in the photovoltaic industry, along with strategic collaborations with research institutes and academician teams, has further solidified the district’s position in the new energy sector.

The Economic Development Zone has also focused on the development of high-end industries, such as auto parts, optoelectronics, and healthcare. Through the establishment of research centers and innovation institutes, the zone has successfully attracted leading companies and academician teams, fostering technological advancements within the industrial clusters. The integration of the innovation chain with the industrial chain has led to the establishment of a robust “strong magnet” industrial environment.

Investment + Business: Creating Twin Stars for Project Construction

The Economic Development Zone has successfully attracted major investments in various sectors, with Canadian Solar and other prominent companies settling in the zone. The adoption of an innovative investment promotion system, which involves the collaboration of the management committee, industrial park, companies, and intermediaries, has created a ripple effect, leading to the continuous influx of leading enterprises and major projects. In the first three quarters of this year alone, the zone has completed 54 key advanced manufacturing projects with a total investment of over 53 billion yuan.

The zone’s commitment to improving the business environment and providing comprehensive support to enterprises has been pivotal in driving industrial catch-up development. The implementation of streamlined administrative processes, proactive project management, and full-cycle service guarantee has garnered a reputation for efficiency and reliability. As a result, the Economic Development Zone has achieved industrialization goals ahead of schedule, with a focus on reaching an industrial invoicing sales target of 200 billion yuan by 2025.

Boosting the Spirit of the “Four Dares” and Paving the Way for Reform

To overcome past stagnation, the Party Working Committee of the Economic and Technological Development Zone has prioritized institutional reforms and incentive mechanisms, which have invigorated the spirit of the “four dares” – daring to do, daring to venture, daring to innovate, and daring to take the lead. These bold initiatives have set the stage for the Economic Development Zone to become a model for industrial development in Yangzhou.

The Economic Development Zone has explored new models of governance, such as the “Management Committee + Company” model, to unleash the potential of officials and drive economic growth. Additionally, collaborations with central enterprises have enabled rapid construction and production of projects, further enhancing the district’s reputation.

Conclusion

The Yangzhou Economic and Technological Development Zone is making significant strides towards becoming a frontrunner in industrial growth. Through a strategic focus on leading industries, technological innovation, and a proactive investment promotion system, the district has attracted major investments and established itself as an industrial magnet. With a commitment to reform and a spirit of daring to take the lead, the Economic Development Zone is well on its way to achieving its industrial goals and paving the way for a strong industrial city.