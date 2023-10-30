Chongqing Implements Measures to Promote Integrated Medical and Nursing Care for the Elderly

Chongqing Introduces Measures to Promote Integrated Medical and Nursing Care for the Elderly

Chongqing, China – In a recent move to enhance medical and nursing care for the elderly, Chongqing has introduced new measures aimed at promoting integrated healthcare services and expanding insurance coverage for rehabilitation care. The municipal government has taken significant steps to improve the development of integrated medical and nursing care in the region.

According to the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission, several policies and measures have been jointly issued by 11 departments, including the Municipal Health Commission, Municipal Development and Reform Commission, and Civil Affairs Bureau. These measures, titled “Several Policies and Measures on Further Promoting the Development of Integrated Medical and Nursing Care,” aim to accelerate the city’s integrated medical and nursing care by implementing various initiatives.

The measures include improving price policies, increasing insurance support, revitalizing land resources, implementing fiscal and tax incentives, and strengthening talent incentives. By addressing these key areas, Chongqing intends to provide integrated healthcare services that cater to the needs of its aging population.

One important aspect highlighted in the measures is the inclusion of outpatient and inpatient charges, pertaining to medical functions, in the scope of medical insurance reimbursement. The prices of medical services will be determined by the medical insurance department. Moreover, charging standards for beds and nursing care, which fall under health and nursing functions, will be formulated by the development and reform department in collaboration with the civil affairs department.

To ensure transparency and affordability, income from health care services will be accounted for separately or managed independently. The charging standards for these services will take into consideration factors such as service costs, supply and demand, and public affordability.

Furthermore, the measures outline that public medical and health institutions will provide door-to-door medical services for the elderly, charging them based on “medical service price + door-to-door service fee.” The services, medicines, and medical consumables provided will be subject to the pharmaceutical pricing policy implemented by the respective medical and health institutions.

To prevent the duplication of charges, services funded through family doctor contracts, long-term care insurance, and other means will not be allowed to be charged repeatedly. Additionally, the measures aim to steadily promote the pilot program of the long-term care insurance system to ensure basic care security for disabled elderly individuals. Commercial insurance companies are also encouraged to include preventive care, health management, rehabilitation, and nursing services for the elderly within their coverage.

In addition to these measures, the Municipal Health Commission has issued a “Work Plan for the Creation of Demonstration Projects for Integrated Medical and Nursing Care in Chongqing.” According to the plan, Chongqing will undertake activities to create demonstration projects that showcase the potential of integrated medical and nursing care.

These projects will be carried out biennially, with evaluation and identification of 5 demonstration areas (counties) and 10 demonstration institutions for integrated medical and elderly care in Chongqing. The plan also lays down specific criteria for the establishment of demonstration areas and institutions, which include standardized health management service rates for the elderly, sufficient geriatric medicine departments in public hospitals, and the presence of integrated medical and nursing institutions with adequate beds.

The introduction of these measures and the creation of demonstration projects for integrated medical and nursing care reflect Chongqing’s commitment to improving healthcare services for its aging population. By promoting comprehensive and accessible medical and nursing care, the city aims to enhance the overall well-being of its elderly residents.