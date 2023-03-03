Home Business Yi Gang: To keep the currency value stable Last year, my country maintained a very ideal level of inflation
Business

Yi Gang: To keep the currency value stable Last year, my country maintained a very ideal level of inflation

by admin
Yi Gang: To keep the currency value stable Last year, my country maintained a very ideal level of inflation

Share to WeChat

Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,
Use “scan” to share the webpage to Moments.

China Business News 2023-03-03 14:38:19

Editor in charge: Hao Yunying

The State Council Information Office held a series of press conferences on the theme of “Comments from Authoritative Departments” this morning. People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange Pan Gongsheng, and Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China Liu Guoqiang introduced ” Strengthen confidence, keep integrity and innovate, and serve the high-quality development of the real economy” and answered questions from reporters. Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said at the meeting that in recent years, the People’s Bank of China has implemented a sound monetary policy in a precise and powerful manner to maintain a stable currency value.

Yi Gang: To keep the currency value stable Last year, my country maintained a very ideal level of inflation

The State Council Information Office held a series of press conferences on the theme of “Comments from Authoritative Departments” this morning. People’s Bank of China Governor Yi Gang, Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange Pan Gongsheng, and Deputy Governor of the People’s Bank of China Liu Guoqiang introduced ” Strengthen confidence, keep integrity and innovate, and serve the high-quality development of the real economy” and answered questions from reporters. Yi Gang, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said at the meeting that in recent years, the People’s Bank of China has implemented a sound monetary policy in a precise and powerful manner to maintain a stable currency value.

This content is original by China Business News, and the copyright belongs to China Business News. Without the written authorization of China Business News, it may not be used in any way, including reprinting, excerpting, duplicating or mirroring. Yicai reserves the right to pursue the legal responsibility of the infringer. For authorization, please contact the copyright department of Yicai: 021-22002972 or 021-22002335; [email protected]

See also  Saipem: stock leap, EBITDA exceeding expectations in the first quarter and orders on the rise

You may also like

Stock index futures were mixed, IF main contract...

Out for Ruuky: No buyer for insolvent fintech

Neither state of the Jews nor state of...

The Federal Council is working on a proposal...

Postal Validation: A Full Reference for 2023

Today’s horoscope March 3, 2023 sign by sign...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index closes...

German export surplus at the highest level in...

Eurozone: PMI services index at 52.7 points in...

Demand boom after the pandemic – Swiss flies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy