Yiyuan Winery(08146) released the third quarter results for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The group achieved a profit of 51.957 million yuan (RMB, the same below) during the period, a year-on-year decrease of 21.65%; profit attributable to shareholders was 5.09 million yuan , a year-on-year decrease of 22.46%; basic earnings per share were 0.64 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in revenue was due to a decrease in total sales volume. The group sold 688,000 bottles in the third quarter of 2022, compared to 817,000 bottles in the same period in 2021. The average selling price of the Group’s wines decreased from RMB 80.9 per bottle in the third quarter of 2021 to RMB 75.5 per bottle in the third quarter of 2022.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!