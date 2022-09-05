Listen to the audio version of the article

The difficulties of this historical period do not stop the activism of Laminam, a company from Fiorano Modenese specialized in the production of large-sized ceramic slabs, controlled by the private equity fund Alpha. After the acquisition, last December, of the Spanish company Best Surface, the Emilian group took over its Polish distributor, Interstone, in which it already held a 30% stake.

The agreement, explains a note from the company, makes it possible to enhance the strategic positioning of the brand which “in spite of the cyclical limits, is confirmed as determined in the optimization of the value chain by focusing on targeted, highly strategic acquisition processes”.

The collaboration between the two companies, started in 2012, aims to strengthen the commercial and distribution structure of the group, ensuring coverage of the entire national territory through six logistics centers.

The agreement strengthens Laminam’s international growth path which, with this acquisition, adds Poland to the other European branches already consolidated in Spain, Germany, France, Benelux and the United Kingdom, in addition to those present in the United States, Canada, Israel, China, Japan, Russia and Australia.

«Thanks to the experience and knowledge of the market, Interstone will contribute substantially to the growth of our customers and to realize their projects with our surfaces», commented Alberto Selmi, CEO of Laminam.