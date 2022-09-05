Home Business You will get the Interstone plate from grow in Poland
Business

You will get the Interstone plate from grow in Poland

by admin
You will get the Interstone plate from grow in Poland

The difficulties of this historical period do not stop the activism of Laminam, a company from Fiorano Modenese specialized in the production of large-sized ceramic slabs, controlled by the private equity fund Alpha. After the acquisition, last December, of the Spanish company Best Surface, the Emilian group took over its Polish distributor, Interstone, in which it already held a 30% stake.

The agreement, explains a note from the company, makes it possible to enhance the strategic positioning of the brand which “in spite of the cyclical limits, is confirmed as determined in the optimization of the value chain by focusing on targeted, highly strategic acquisition processes”.

The collaboration between the two companies, started in 2012, aims to strengthen the commercial and distribution structure of the group, ensuring coverage of the entire national territory through six logistics centers.

The agreement strengthens Laminam’s international growth path which, with this acquisition, adds Poland to the other European branches already consolidated in Spain, Germany, France, Benelux and the United Kingdom, in addition to those present in the United States, Canada, Israel, China, Japan, Russia and Australia.

«Thanks to the experience and knowledge of the market, Interstone will contribute substantially to the growth of our customers and to realize their projects with our surfaces», commented Alberto Selmi, CEO of Laminam.

See also  Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV interior announced, to determine if this is the S-Class? _sohu car_sohu.com

You may also like

Twinning between the Southern and Normal High School...

Bed Bath & Beyond: CFO commits suicide just...

Economists expect the RBA to raise interest rates...

Service Trade Views | More than 30 listed...

Unicredit: Orcel sees a deterioration in credit quality...

So You Want to Start Your Own Forex...

Service Trade Views | Reduce costs and increase...

Piazza Affari closes sharply: -2% the Ftse Mib,...

Lack of energy Sweden, Finland to finance power...

Open-air holidays do not know any crisis: they...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy