PORDENONE. Winning with a rival such as Triestina always has a special flavor, even more so if you hit the Rocco. But winning the three points in the derby on the first day, at the new debut in Serie C and after a disastrous season, takes on a truly capital importance for morale.

After one day, Pordenone is still enjoying Valmaura’s feat. The club, the coaching staff, the players and the square absolutely needed to experience a moment like this. In 2021-2022 the green lizards had obtained only three successes, one of which was away, while to go back to the last statement of Mr. Domenico Di Carlo it is necessary to return to May 10, 2021, the last day of the Serie B 2020-2021 tournament, when he was still driving Vicenza. In short, everyone needed confirmation. They have arrived.

Solid

Pordenone has shown that it is already a solid group. Ready, go and in Trieste he immediately played the game, with personality. Although the Giulians, during the first half, had the best scoring chances, Burrai and his associates constantly had the ball in their hands, also allowing themselves the luxury of keeping a rather high defensive line. An approach to the competition that has been the son of what has been sown so far.

The club that had already planned the new season for months while Mr. Di Carlo, already chosen last March, was good at transmitting his concepts since the retirement in a phase in which he immediately worked with the starting team. Now we must not rush too much, this is true. There is a need for confirmation. But the address is there, you can see it and it is different from September 2021.

He then convinced one aspect: Festa did not concede a goal. After having collected at least one goal in the last seven friendlies, Pordenone has locked the door on the most important occasion. In the next round another important test in the home debut (in Lignano) with Juventus NextGen.

Fulfilled

Di Carlo could not fail to be satisfied at the end of the match against Triestina. Among other things, the Giulians brought him well: seven races before them in their career, four wins and three draws. “I liked our personality, because we managed to control the game, limiting the opponent – the coach acknowledged -.

Now we need to give continuity to our performances: playing at Rocco, in a context full of fans, gives everyone special motivations, but the championships are won with teams that have less quality ». Di Carlo is right to underline this aspect: the performance with the little ones counts in particular, with whom you must never leave points on the road. «We must continue to give our best – he continued -. Pordenone comes from a difficult year, I’m trying to make it clear that we must never spare ourselves, even to those who enter from the bench ».

The fans also gave a great response: 200 reached Rocco to support their favorites, also displaying a banner in support of the 451 Wartsila workers who risk being sacked (and in support of whom in the afternoon in Trieste was organized a manifestation).

The Neroverdi coach, as a professional who has been in this environment for years, dedicated the victory to the supporters of the team.