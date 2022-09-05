Investigations are underway, but they cannot count on direct evidence or even on the presence of video surveillance cameras, at least in that area and in the municipal area of ​​La Valle Agordina.

THE AGORDINA VALLEY. Shattered crystals and looted cars. Theft raid in the Duran pass area, above La Valle Agordina. It also happens where a tourist or resident would think they are safe. The day before yesterday some hikers had parked in the parking lot next to the path that leads to Moschesin and set off along the path, to enjoy nature and a truly unforgettable view. They were undoubtedly tired, but also very satisfied with what they had seen on their return from the excursion.

But the mood changed completely, when they realized that someone had broken the glass and had taken possession of everything they had left unattended, trusting in the fact that thieves rarely strike in areas that are even quite difficult to reach and, in any case , not frequented by mass tourism.

A large stone may have been used to shatter the glass and there is no shortage of security up there. Once with the cockpit wide open, the thief was able to raid everything he was interested in. The loot would not be anything exceptional, because usually you don’t go to the mountains with family jewels, but there would be something of value in the stolen goods and it was cataloged in the complaint presented, a few minutes after the discovery, to the carabinieri of the Agordo station. .

The investigations are underway, but they cannot count on direct evidence or even on the presence of video surveillance cameras, at least in that area and in the municipal area of ​​La Valle Agordina. The person responsible could hardly have come from the Val di Zoldo, the other side of the Duran pass.