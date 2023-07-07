Home » Xi Jinping urges the Chinese Army to strengthen war plans
Xi Jinping urges the Chinese Army to strengthen war plans

This Wednesday, Beijing filed a protest after the approval by the US State Department of two separate agreements for the supply of ammunition and logistical support to Taiwan.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday urged the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to strengthen war plans and increase its preparation under real conditions, Xinhua reports.

During an inspection of the PLA Eastern Theater Command headquarters in Jiangsu province, Xi said China‘s security faces a growing instability and uncertainty as the world enters a new period of turbulence and transformation.

In this context, he called for monitoring potential dangers and stated that the armed forces must have the courage and capacity to guarantee national sovereignty, security and developing interests. Likewise, he asked to improve the war and combat plans, as well as intensify he training in real battle conditions in order to strengthen the fighting and victory capacities.

Although Xi did not cite any country, Beijing has repeatedly denounced the US military assistance to Taiwan, alleging that this violates the one-China principle and seriously infringes the Asian giant’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This Wednesday, the Chinese government expressed its discontent after the approval by the US State Department of two separate agreements to supply ammunition and logistical support to Taiwan worth up to 440 million dollars.

Meanwhile, in the midst of the tensions between the Asian giant and Washington, the secretary of the US Department of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, landed this Thursday in Beijing for a three-day visit, during which she will address global macroeconomic issues. and financial developments, according to the US government.

Last October, the Chinese president reiterated Beijing’s commitment to progress in the peaceful reunification with Taiwan, without completely ruling out the possibility of the use of force. Taiwan has been self-governing with its own administration since 1949, but Beijing considers it an inalienable part of its territory and most countries, including Russia, recognize the island as an integral part of the People’s Republic of China.

