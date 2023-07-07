Medicine Continues to Dominate Pre-Registration at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Title: Medicine Dominates Pre-Registrations at University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

Subtitle: Decrease in Non-Resident Students as New Degree Programs Gain Popularity

The University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC) has reported a significant surge in pre-registrations for its degree programs next year. With a staggering 2,685 pre-registrants, Medicine has emerged as the degree with the highest number of applicants, even though the university only offers 150 places. Of these pre-registrants, 1,814 students (67.5%) are from outside the Canary Islands, marking a decrease of 268 compared to the previous year.

The provisional list published by the ULPGC showcases a total of 12,080 students who have pre-registered for degree studies in various fields for the upcoming academic year. The most sought-after degrees by pre-registered students align with previous years’ trends. Medicine tops the list with 2,685 pre-registrants, followed by Nursing in Gran Canaria (1,062), Vet (805), Primary Education (591), Physical Activity and Sport Sciences (581), Law (498), and Early Childhood Education (428). Notably, Primary Education, offered as a non-contact degree, also garnered 562 pre-registrations.

The university has also expressed enthusiasm for the launch of two new degree programs that will commence next year. Physics and Mathematics Engineering attracted 207 pre-registrants, with 45 applications from outside the province of Las Palmas. Similarly, Biomedical Engineering witnessed a pre-registration of 192 students, including 66 applicants from foreign countries.

However, the ULPGC has observed a decline in the number of pre-registered students compared to the previous year, primarily in Medicine and Nursing degrees, which have traditionally been highly sought-after across the country. This decrease accounts for 466 fewer applications, highlighting a shift in students’ preferences. Last year, over 3,000 students pre-registered for Medicine, including 2,082 non-resident students in the Canary Islands. In contrast, this year’s pre-registrations consist of 1,814 students from outside the archipelago out of the total 2,685 pre-registrants.

The rector of the ULPGC, Lluís Serra, attributes this disparity to the increase in available places for Medicine across public universities in Spain. The Ministry of Health‘s approved funding has facilitated the creation of over 700 additional university places for Medicine nationwide. Consequently, students from other autonomous communities now have a higher chance of securing a place in their closest university, resulting in a decrease in non-resident applicants. For the next academic year, the ULPGC plans to offer 150 places for Medicine, a slight increase of 15 places compared to the current year.

Similarly, a decline in pre-registrations from non-resident students can be observed in the field of Nursing, affecting both Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura, and Lanzarote. In Gran Canaria alone, the number of non-resident students pre-registering for the next academic year decreased from 411 to 348.

Among the pre-registered students, the majority come from general access categories such as Baccalaureate, Vocational Education, and foreign students, with a total count of 11,158. Additionally, there are 744 graduates and 138 students from senior access categories. Of the pre-registered students, 7,105 are from the province of Las Palmas, 1,148 are from the province of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, and 3,827 come from other sources.

In terms of master’s programs, the ULPGC has received 2,420 pre-registrations for the upcoming academic year, with Teacher Training being the most in-demand program, attracting 1,209 pre-registrants. This shortage of public places in Teacher Training poses a significant challenge for the ULPGC as the demand for this program is consistently high. Following Teacher Training, other popular master’s programs include Family, Social and Community Intervention and Mediation (196 pre-registrations), Occupational Risk Prevention (134 pre-registrations), and Law (101 pre-registrations). The latter two programs are qualifying master’s degrees necessary for professional practice. A total of 22 different master’s degrees will be offered in the 2023-24 academic year.

The ULPGC has provided a provisional list of pre-registrations for students to review and make corrections if necessary. Students who believe there are inaccuracies in their data have until July 11 to submit their claims through the institutional website.

Overall, the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria looks forward to welcoming a diverse and talented cohort of students for the upcoming academic year, characterized by the growing popularity of Medicine and the introduction of new degree programs.

