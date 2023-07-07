Home » In Santa Marta you can see everything. What will these tourists say?
by admin
On the street of the Barracks or the Jail(calle 14) between avenida del Railway with race 7in the heart of the city, our photojournalist captured this image in which a house painter installed a metal structure to do his work on the upper part of the façade of a business.

He did not take into account that he endangered the physical integrity of all the people who were traveling on the sidewalk that had obstructedso they had to get off the road with a lot of vehicular traffic, exposing their lives.

The worrying thing is that this maneuver was carried out all day and without any authority appearing for the respective sanction or at least a call for attention. Tourists, in the capital of Magdalena not everyone is irresponsible!

