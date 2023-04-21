Yu Minhong suggested Dong Yuhui to study abroad: study in class during the day and live broadcast at night to earn tuition fees–fast technology–technology changes the future

Recently, in the live broadcast room of Dongfang Selection Watching the World,Yu Minhong said that the biggest regret in his life is not to study abroad, and suggested that Dong Yuhui should study abroad, so that he can study in class during the day and live broadcast at night to earn tuition fees.

Dong Yuhui said, “Teacher Yu has planned for me before and helped me choose some of the top schools in the world.”

It is understood that Yu Minhong failed the college entrance examination twice, and in the third year, he was finally admitted to the English Department of Peking University with his unremitting efforts. In 1985, Yu Minhong graduated. Of the 50 students in the class, 49 have gone abroad to study, and he is the only one left.

In fact, Yu Minhong also wanted to go abroad, but due to poverty, he had to stay and teach at Peking University. Afterwards, Yu Minhong left Peking University to establish New Oriental, which is well-known to everyone.

After the implementation of the “double reduction” policy, New Oriental began to transform into live streaming, and founded Dongfang Selection to create an e-commerce platform for the selection and sale of agricultural products, providing value-added services for farmers across the country.

Today’s Dongfang Selection has become the main business of New Oriental, and the anchor Dong Yuhui has also become popular, Dong Yuhui once said in the live broadcast that Mr. Yu and I had dinner and asked me what difficulties I have in living in Beijing now. Hearing that he said that he hoped his family could accompany him, Yu Minhong said, then I will raise some money for you to buy a house. Dong Yuhui joked in the live broadcast: “Let’s see if he can raise the money. Anyway, the old man has lied to me several times.”