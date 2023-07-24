Zaki new leader of the left? “Heroes” are sought after the Schlein crisis

Patrick Zaki leader of the left

Zaki new leader of the left?

“Patrick the ungrateful” therefore landed triumphantly yesterday in Milan and then left for Bologna where, like the ancient Roman emperors, triumph awaits him in the shadow of the Towers. And if the noble fathers of reformism frown on this naughty who has forgotten – or has never known – good institutional manners, he is continuing on his way because he has sensed the deal and it is no coincidence that yesterday he held a “rally” on migrants and the climate. With such a weak left, but above all with such an evanescent Pd secretarycan try the road of politics and specifically of Europe, as indeed its functional homonym Carola Rackete has done.

After all, life is hard and often we are dealing with characters in search of an author that when they can, they grab the unexpected opportunity that can change their existence, like a chameleon does with a fly. Meanwhile, we congratulate the pasionario of civil rights who has survived the Egyptian prisons excellently since he is embarrassingly overweight and we further take note of his ingratitude just mitigated by the formal thanks extorted from him with a good pull on the ears from the elites.

After embarrassing everyonestarting with the Egyptian President Al Sisi who granted him the pardon, to the Regeni family, to get to the government and above all to Giorgia Meloni who, taken by excessive enthusiasm, had posted a video of a hilarious welcome on Facebook, the shrewd student, not even a doctorate, does not fail to ride the wave of unexpected national but above all international notoriety.

