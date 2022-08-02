Listen to the audio version of the article

In the negotiation to define the new productivity bonus, the company and trade unions (Filctem, Femca and Uiltec) have decided to experiment with a new bonus, linked to the versatility that will go from 100 300 euros and will be paid with the January pay slip. “By operational versatility in packaging we mean the operational technical competence acquired through on-the-job training courses, in carrying out different operations”, reads the agreement reached.

The incentives

In order to enhance the contributions of each worker, an economic incentive system has been established and regulated to be allocated precisely to this issue, modulated on the basis of the contribution itself, which will require precise measurement. The agreement, which will be valid until 2025, for now, is limited to the packaging factory of the production unit in San Pietro di Mosezzo, i.e. to employees hired for an indefinite period, apprentices and workers with fixed-term contracts, including temporary workers. .

To have access to the bonus, workers classified in a level equal to or higher than the 2nd super, must accumulate at least 5 points through the work done “not in economics” for at least 40 hours a year, in an operation to which it is attributed the 2nd level of management, is stated in the agreement. Who is classified in the 2nd level will have access to the bonus with the achievement of 4 points. Thanks to the reports that the company will produce quarterly for each worker who will be part of the multipurpose teams, all those potentially beneficiaries of the bonus will be informed.

The indicators

The bonus, as mentioned, is part of the negotiation for the prize which, in turn, contains some innovations. In addition to the two indicators of efficiency and quality, a new indicator has been added relating to the measurement of collective and individual productivity. The total amount, according to trade unions estimates, has been increased up to a maximum of 1,900 euros and a fixed monthly allowance of 40 euros has also been introduced for those who want to be part of the multipurpose teams. Added to this are additional amounts for availability for shifts for less than 3 days. Beyond the specific establishment that acts as a trailblazer, for the trade unions it is an agreement that must also be taken into account at the level of national collective bargaining.