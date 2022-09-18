Home Business Zhejiang Linuo (300838.SZ) plans to launch the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan grant price of 8.20 yuan / share_Stock Channel_Securities Star
Business

Zhejiang Linuo (300838.SZ) plans to launch the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan grant price of 8.20 yuan / share_Stock Channel_Securities Star

by admin
Zhejiang Linuo (300838.SZ) plans to launch the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan grant price of 8.20 yuan / share_Stock Channel_Securities Star

(Original title: Zhejiang Linuo (300838.SZ) plans to launch the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan grant price of 8.20 yuan per share)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Zhejiang Linuo (300838.SZ) released the 2022 Restricted Stock Incentive Plan (Draft), the total number of restricted stocks to be granted to the incentive objects in this incentive plan is 2.74 million shares, accounting for the announcement date of the draft incentive plan. 2.01% of the company’s total share capital of 136.34 million shares. Among them, 2.37 million shares were granted for the first time, accounting for 86.50% of the total amount to be granted in this incentive plan, accounting for 1.74% of the company’s total share capital of 136.34 million shares on the date of announcement of the draft incentive plan; 370,000 shares were reserved, accounting for the total amount to be granted in this incentive plan 13.50% of the company’s total share capital of 136.34 million shares on the announcement date of the draft incentive plan.

The grant price of restricted stocks in this incentive plan is 8.20 yuan per share, and the grant price of some reserved restricted stocks is the same as the grant price of the first grant of some restricted stocks. The total number of incentive objects of this incentive plan is 21, including directors, senior managers and other personnel who are in need of incentives in the company’s announcement of the draft incentive plan (including controlled subsidiaries, the same below).

See also  IPhone 13 sold out, Apple's market value plummeted by 300 billion

You may also like

The Global Energy Transition High-Level Forum was held...

Next week, 5.212 billion restricted shares will be...

Express insured terms do not become infringing clauses-...

5G communication shell Huawei Mate 50 all series...

Uncertain future? Exiting the stock markets is the...

China-made large aircraft C919 is about to be...

How much will the merger of Ethereum have...

Are pre-made dishes a new outlet or a...

[UK Inflation]UK gasoline prices fall to drive inflation...

The international gold price breaks down from $1,660...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy