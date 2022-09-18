(Original title: Zhejiang Linuo (300838.SZ) plans to launch the 2022 restricted stock incentive plan grant price of 8.20 yuan per share)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Zhejiang Linuo (300838.SZ) released the 2022 Restricted Stock Incentive Plan (Draft), the total number of restricted stocks to be granted to the incentive objects in this incentive plan is 2.74 million shares, accounting for the announcement date of the draft incentive plan. 2.01% of the company’s total share capital of 136.34 million shares. Among them, 2.37 million shares were granted for the first time, accounting for 86.50% of the total amount to be granted in this incentive plan, accounting for 1.74% of the company’s total share capital of 136.34 million shares on the date of announcement of the draft incentive plan; 370,000 shares were reserved, accounting for the total amount to be granted in this incentive plan 13.50% of the company’s total share capital of 136.34 million shares on the announcement date of the draft incentive plan.

The grant price of restricted stocks in this incentive plan is 8.20 yuan per share, and the grant price of some reserved restricted stocks is the same as the grant price of the first grant of some restricted stocks. The total number of incentive objects of this incentive plan is 21, including directors, senior managers and other personnel who are in need of incentives in the company’s announcement of the draft incentive plan (including controlled subsidiaries, the same below).