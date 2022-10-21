The real estate industry is inseparable from policies and the macroeconomic and financial environment. Only by building a high-level building and looking at the big picture can you really understand it.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange will expand the scope of the underlying stocks for margin financing and securities lending on the main board since October 24.

On October 21, Guandian New Media was informed that with the approval of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Shanghai Stock Exchange expanded the scope of the subject stocks for margin financing and securities lending on the main board, and expanded the number of subject stocks on the main board from the existing 800 to 1,000. The above adjustments will be implemented from October 24, 2022.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange stated in the relevant announcement that the margin financing and securities lending business has been operating smoothly since the pilot program was launched in 2010. After the scope of the subject stocks of the main board margin financing and securities lending has been expanded, the market value of the subject stocks on the main board accounts for 95% of the circulating market value of A shares on the main board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange. , to achieve full coverage of the CSI 300 Index constituent stocks in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and the coverage rates of the CSI 500 Index and CSI 1000 Index constituent stocks in the Shanghai Stock Exchange reached 98% and 86% respectively.

It is worth noting that on the same day, the Shenzhen Stock Exchange also announced that it has decided to expand the scope of the underlying stocks for margin financing and securities lending, and the number of underlying stocks other than registered stocks will be expanded from the existing 800 to 1,200. implement.

Shanghai: Encourage banking institutions to further enhance the level of digitalization of cross-border RMB business

On October 21, the General Office of the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government issued the “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the Stability and Quality Improvement of Foreign Trade in the City”.

Opinions put forward to optimize the RMB settlement environment for cross-border trade. Banking institutions are encouraged to improve the level of financial services such as RMB trade financing and settlement, and on the basis of the principle of trade authenticity, to ensure that there is no delay in the entry of RMB cross-border receipts under the current account of enterprises. Banking institutions shall be encouraged to further enhance the digitalization of cross-border RMB business, expand the coverage of online banking for cross-border payment and receipt business, and realize the full process of online banking for free trade account business.

Encourage foreign trade enterprises to use RMB for settlement in foreign-related economic activities. Promote the China Foreign Exchange Trade System to expand the scope of direct exchange services between RMB and small currencies. Support China Credit Insurance Shanghai Branch to give priority to the export trade insurance business using RMB cross-border settlement in terms of quota allocation, credit period and approval efficiency. Support the improvement of the pilot operation guidelines for cross-border renminbi settlement facilitation through the cross-border renminbi business self-discipline mechanism.

Among them, it is proposed to play the leading role of cross-border e-commerce. Build a comprehensive service platform for overseas warehouses to provide trade authenticity verification for cross-border e-commerce exporting overseas warehouse models for tax refund, foreign exchange collection and settlement. Improve the cross-border e-commerce import and export return process, encourage enterprises to set up cross-border e-commerce online shopping bonded import return center warehouses, and optimize and adjust the cross-border e-commerce direct purchase import return supervision process.

Nanchang announced the latest urban planning: strive to increase the permanent population to 8 million by 2035

Recently, the Nanchang Municipal Bureau of Natural Resources and Planning issued a public draft of the “Nanchang Municipal Land and Space Master Plan (2021-2035)” (referred to as the “Planning”), drawing a blueprint for Nanchang’s future development, and publicly soliciting opinions and suggestions from all walks of life.

In terms of increasing the size of the city’s population, the “Planning” proposes that by 2025, the resident population of Nanchang will increase to 7 million; by 2035, the resident population will increase to 8 million, and the actual management service population will be 10 million. A few days ago, the “2020 China Population Census Sub-County Data” compiled and released by the State Council Leading Group Office for the Seventh National Population Census shows that Nanchang will have a permanent resident population of 6.255 million in 2020, an urban population of 3.3475 million, and a scale class of a large city of type I. .

In terms of promoting urban connectivity, the “Planning” clearly states that it is necessary to build the core area of ​​Nanchang metropolitan area, the Changjiu + Changfu urban development belt, strengthen the rail support of major urban corridors such as Changjiu and Changfu, and build a “metropolitan area on track”. In terms of polishing the ecological brand, it is proposed to build an international migratory bird capital and a wetland city, and lay out a number of bird wetland parks.

In order to better integrate into the national regional development pattern, the “Planning” also proposes to link “east, west, north and south”. Linking the innovative resources of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, linking Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei to the north, promoting the construction of the Beijing-Kowloon high-speed railway line, and building a new high-speed railway city; linking Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to the south, increasing the number of flights to Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, and building a new airport city; Global consumption, integrating eastward into the world-class leisure tourism areas in Zhejiang, Anhui and Jiangxi; facing regional cooperation, connecting the urban agglomeration in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River (the urban agglomeration in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River refers to the central cities of Wuhan, Changsha and Nanchang, covering the Wuhan urban circle, the Changjiang-Zhuzhou city Tancheng agglomeration and a super-large urban agglomeration formed by the urban agglomeration around Poyang Lake as the main body), and sing westward to the city group in the middle reaches of the Yangtze River, “The Story of Three Cities”.

Jiangxi Provincial Department of Housing and Urban-rural Development conducts a survey on safety in the field of housing construction and real estate “guaranteed handover”

According to the official public account of the Jiangxi Housing and Urban-rural Development Department on October 20, Li Xuxian, Lu Tianxi, Li Hongtao, Xiong Chunhua and other members of the leadership team of the Department led their teams to conduct investigations. From October 18 to 20, the party secretary of the Jiangxi Housing and Urban-rural Development Department, Li Xuxian, came to Ganzhou research, from October 17th to 18th, Director Lu Tianxi went deep into Ji’an for research.

Li Xuxian pointed out that “guaranteing the delivery of buildings” should be taken as an important measure to stabilize the expectations of the real estate market, respond to social concerns with actual results, strengthen market expectations, and stabilize market confidence. Continue to develop affordable rental housing, further standardize the management of public rental housing, vigorously promote the transformation of urban shantytowns, and speed up the establishment of a housing system with multi-subject supply, multi-channel security, and simultaneous rent and purchase, so as to promote the realization of housing for all people.

Lu Tianxi said that it is necessary to strictly check and rectify the hidden dangers of self-built houses, comprehensively find out the structural safety, operational safety and legal compliance of self-built houses, and accurately determine the level of hidden dangers. We must adhere to the positioning that houses are for living, not for speculation, stabilize land prices, house prices, and expectations, and promote a virtuous circle and healthy development of the real estate industry.

Eight measures in Hunan to promote the high-quality development of the “night economy” have been implemented since October 16

It was reported on October 21 that the Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce and the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism recently jointly issued “Several Opinions on Promoting the High-quality Development of the “Night Economy” in Hunan Province and Further Expanding Consumption and Promoting Employment, and launched eight major measures, which will be implemented from October 16. .

Viewpoint New Media has learned that the planning and layout of the “night economy” will be strengthened. Including the key blocks, key business districts and key projects for the development of night economy into the national land space and urban development planning of cities, counties, cities and towns; focusing on building 100 night restaurants, night shopping, night tours, night gyms, night education, night exhibitions, etc. Demonstration area for night consumption gathering with multiple business formats and strong radiation driving ability.

At the same time, build a “night Xiaoxiang” consumption scene and cultivate a “night economy” consumer brand, including supporting Hunan’s time-honored brands, local catering enterprises, and inheritors of intangible cultural heritage to set up stores in the night consumption functional area.

Creating a tourist business card for “Yexiang Village” and expanding the employment channels of “Night Economy” are also part of it. Encourage qualified urban communities, enterprises, institutions and other counterparts to link up with villages and carry out “mutual light” actions.