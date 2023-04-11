After two initial phases, the last batch of tickets for the 2023 Women’s World Cup is now on sale, 100 days after its start. This Tuesday the final batch came out that will last until the end of the contest or until the available stock for each match runs out.

Authorized World Cup tickets can only be purchased through the FIFA ticketing portal. To purchase tickets for the tournament, fans must first create their own personal FIFA ticket account which requires specific information to complete.

In addition, the organizers of the Women’s World Cup, which will be held in Australia and New Zealand between July 20 and August 20, announced today that they have sold 650,000 tickets and aspire to reach a record of 1.5 million. .

Tickets are on sale now!

“FIFA’s mission is to host the biggest and best Women’s World Cup in history this year,” said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura of Senegal.

In addition to targeting 1.5 million ticket sales, organizers predict the month-long tournament will attract a global television audience of 2 billion viewers, BBC Sports reported.

FIFA expects more than 100,000 fans to attend the opening day of the overall event, when New Zealand plays Norway at Auckland’s 50,000-capacity Eden Park and Australia takes on the Republic of Ireland at Sydney’s Australia Stadium. , with capacity for 83,500 spectators.

FIFA president, Italian-Swiss Gianni Infantino, has predicted the 2023 edition will be the “best ever” after it was expanded from 24 teams in 2019.

There will be 32 selected that will compete in 64 matches in 10 different venues in nine cities in Australia and New Zealand.

There will be eight teams that will debut in the World Cup: Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, the Philippines, Haiti, Panama, Zambia and Morocco.

Meanwhile, those who played the eight World Cups are the United States, Germany, Sweden, Brazil, Japan, Norway and Nigeria.

Argentina will join Group G along with Italy (July 24 in Auckland), South Africa (June 28 in Dunedin) and Sweden (August 2 in Hamilton.

