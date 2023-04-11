Nuform – Rapid Tooling

Rapid prototyping, the layered construction of the object, still has the largest share in 3D printing. Rapid tooling refers to the manufacture of tools or tool parts using 3D printing. Advantages of rapid tooling in mold making – by Christian Andre, product manager at Nuform in Trierweiler.

Mold making has been the core of plastics processing in series production for decades. No area in production is as vulnerable, sensitive and cost-intensive as tool and mold making. Because the tools used are decisive for the quality and costs of the manufactured products.

For this reason, this craft has always placed the highest demands on the quality and dimensional accuracy of tools. These can also sometimes reach a considerable weight, which in turn leads to challenges in handling and alignment in the processing machines. Even if neither the workpiece size, tight tolerances nor particularly wear-resistant materials are among the well-known strengths of 3D printing, the development of this technology group has been closely linked to applications in mold making since the first steps with printed photopolymers.

This connection can be explained primarily by a very specific strength of 3D printing: the ability to create freely formed surfaces and contours without having to remove a lot of material. In traditional milling and eroding processes, it is precisely this material removal that is responsible for the fact that many complex work steps lead to long processing times, high costs and a large volume of waste. Although a large proportion of the volume of chips removed can be recycled again, this process is extremely energy-intensive, and why should you cast this material in semi-finished products in the first place, then laboriously remove it and then melt it down again if it doesn’t have to be applied in the first place?

So wouldn’t it be enormously attractive to combine the advantages of milling with those of 3D printing? It is precisely this driving force that has led to major advances in 3D printing processes in recent years. Thanks to a clear focus on developing repeatable and reliable 3D printing processes, they are now able to produce more accurate, complex and high-quality shapes faster and more cost-effectively than ever before. It remains questionable whether 3D printing can ever deliver the quality of a milled surface directly, but this is not required in 100% of use cases either. In addition, the generation of a geometry that is as close as possible to the final contour using 3D printing in conjunction with high-strength materials brings even demanding shapes “close to the target area”, which means that the effort involved in final processing can be significantly reduced.

Rapid tooling (rapid tool making) with additive manufacturing (3D printing) therefore concerns a special form of tool and mold making, in particular the production of plastic injection tools, which has helped to drastically reduce the time, cost and material consumption in mold making and thereby to guarantee the quality. Rapid tooling is suitable, for example, for injection molding tools, pressing tools, stamping tools and deep-drawing tools for thin-film plastic parts.

Better performance

Additive manufacturing makes it possible to create complex shapes that are not possible with other manufacturing methods. Another unique advantage of rapid tooling in 3D printing is the incorporation of targeted cooling channels in the tool. This would not be possible in traditional manufacturing processes. Such channels lead to an improved cooling effect of the molds, which means that the cycle times when using these molds can sometimes be significantly reduced. That means less time per piece: After all, that’s the currency in series production.

More cost effective

Traditional mold construction and the associated manufacturing processes are relatively expensive and costly in connection with the required small quantities. With the use of additive manufacturing, not only is the manufacturing process faster, but it can also be more cost-effective, along with the right planning. Instead of creating a mold in a workshop through a multitude of processing steps, it is printed on a printing press as close as possible to its finished shape. Overall, this allows the production time to be shortened and the costs for producing the molds to be reduced. Ultimately, however, it is not just the direct manufacturing costs of the tools that are decisive for their cost efficiency. A full consideration of the cost-benefit ratio also includes the impact on the production process in which the mold is ultimately used. Only with the additional flexibility provided by 3D printing can cooling channels be introduced into the mold more effectively and evenly, thus drastically reducing the cycle times of the injection molding process. The use of new 3D-printed concepts is therefore not only worthwhile when purchasing or manufacturing, but also permanently in use in the production process.

Bring new products to market faster

Due to the fast production of the workpieces, products can be brought to market within a very short time. Additive manufacturing enables fast iterations and quick prototypes, which can be used for testing and customer meetings. The conventional manufacturing process takes weeks or months to test prototypes. Here, 3D printing sees itself as a transitional technology that can be used to test the function or quality of a product as quickly as possible before a mold tool even has to be ordered. In the best case, a first small series can also be produced entirely using 3D printing. The findings from this prototype test or customer feedback from the first series can be implemented directly on the model in the computer. On the other hand, a reworking of the mold for series production would involve a great deal of effort and expense and could take months.

Sustainable manufacturing

Additive manufacturing can reduce environmental pollution by reducing material consumption and using reusable materials. Greater sustainability is based on the fact that, for example, there is less production waste. Instead of creating a shape by laboriously removing material from a block, with 3D printing material is only applied where it is actually needed.

Nuform relies on technical transformation: 3D printing in combination with existing manufacturing techniques

Experience confirms that additive manufacturing in mold making can only achieve its full potential if the transformation of 3D printing and the interaction of the existing manufacturing technology in the respective company takes place. Nuform incorporates existing structures into the solution finding and the problem solving is in the foreground. Nuform sees itself as a reliable innovation partner, the extended workbench in development, so to speak, with the aim that the design follows the application and the process follows the circumstances. With Nuform’s access to 3D printing, companies reduce storage of materials, shorten production chains and delivery times, minimize downtime, but gain implementation and realization in their systems and processes.

It has been proven that the use of additive manufacturing in mold making is a significant step towards improving efficiency in mold making. Rapid tooling offers numerous advantages such as fast prototyping and production cycles, material and cost reduction, and a faster time-to-market. By working with experienced 3D printing service providers, customers learn how additive manufacturing can be used to its full potential in mold making.

Conclusion: From niche application to widespread use

The growth of mold making and the increasing demand for additive manufacturing have made rapid tooling technologies indispensable. Mold making is benefiting tremendously from advances in additive manufacturing, giving the industry the ability to produce faster, high-quality molds with less scrap and at lower cost. Another benefit is the ability to produce rapid and accurate prototypes, allowing companies to respond more quickly to market needs and get their products to market faster and more effectively. A new way of thinking is conceivable with 3D printing technologies: In the past, ideas could only be developed once the technical possibilities or materials for them had been invented. In the future, the need will be defined and then the solution will be generated.

