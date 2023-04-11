Home News We explain who and why wants to create a league without Satan and Slav
Most of the extra-league clubs say that they may create their own hockey league. Under the union, managed by Miroslav Šatan, Slovan, Zvolen, Michalovce and maybe Trenčín would remain from the current hockey elite. Michal Červený explains why this is happening and who is who in this dispute.

In the second part, Pavel Bielik talks about how football Slovan dramatized the fight for the title with Sunday’s victory over Dunajská Streda and that the Fortuna league is exciting after many years.

