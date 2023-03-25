With this series, mica – music austria bundles the experiences and perspectives of women in the music business. Why “100 percent”? Because equality is 100 percent aspirational… and there’s still work to be done. R&B/Soul singer LYLIT is known for her powerful voice and has a talent for writing unique songs. She has spent time in New York City and now performs extensively in Europe.

Which people/institutions/funding programs have helped you on your way in the music business?

LYLIT: I got singing and piano at the very early age Bruckneruni studied and my fellow students there were my most important musical companions at first. We were a real collective of musicians who supported each other and played in each other’s projects. That was enriching and generally a good start for all of us to gain a foothold in the music business.

The funding programs in Austria are of course particularly noteworthy – above all the SPOON and the Music Fund. A few years ago I was awarded the one-year scholarship SPOON excellent, a tremendous financial support and honor. The support of these and other institutions with regard to the production of albums/EPs/music videos is helpful and necessary for us artists in this country.

“Because I was already traveling internationally as a musician at a very young age, I had no problem asserting myself on the stages, but handling the music business in America on my own was tough.”

How and where did you gain experience in the music business? What were the biggest hurdles and how did you overcome them?

LYLIT: I was able to gain my first real experience in the music business in Austria by winning the Yamaha Band Contests at the age of 17 with my first band. That was exciting; Suddenly we were playing at festivals, were able to use the prize money to buy new equipment and record an album, etc. Everything on our own and together as a band. There’s a lot of funny and good memories there. I was later hired in NYC by the label’s former CEO MOTOWN (Kedar Massenburg) under contract. That was of course a completely new dimension and for me a very exciting but also incredibly challenging time. I didn’t know anyone who had ever dealt with such a successful executive producer, so I had to organize and figure everything out myself. Through a dear friend I learned the American lawyer from Outcast and he then helped me negotiate the details and clauses of my record deal in NYC. Without the financial support of my parents, however, I would never have been able to pay the legal fees and the contract would not have come about. Since I was already traveling internationally as a musician at a very young age, I had no problem asserting myself on the stages, but handling the music business in America on my own was tough. Dealing with such a successful producer, the studio recordings in NYC, the completely different music market, suddenly from iTunes USA being explicitly promoted as an artist was all new territory for me. An insane gift and at the same time quite demanding. I am still grateful today for the support I received from my friends, my family and especially my longtime musical partner, Andreas Lettner.

Did you have suitable role models in your environment that you could use as a guide? Which role models are there currently with regard to women in the music business? What can you share yourself?

LYLIT: Unfortunately, at the beginning I didn’t have a suitable role model in my immediate environment and therefore oriented myself more towards the international female musicians who inspired me. However, my singing teacher at the university, Elfi Aichinger, had a great influence on me. Her creative freedom and her power have moved me a lot and broadened my horizons.

“We need a lot more artists over 50, 60 and 70.”

What role does age play for you?

LYLIT: I feel like the older I get, the closer I get to my real creative ME. It’s also a fact that I sometimes long for the energy and lightness of the past. Every age has its advantages and disadvantages – you can’t change it anyway and I’m happy about every woman who is musically active regardless of her age. We need a lot more artists over 50, 60 and 70.

What would you wish for a more diverse music scene?

LYLIT: I wish that the music scene was more about the content of the art than about the outward appearance.

