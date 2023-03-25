Meditation apps: switch on, switch off and relax Meditation apps promise relaxation with a click. Can this work? If you’re constantly checking your smartphone to make sure you don’t miss anything, or otherwise fooling around, the programs are just another distraction for you. Meditation courses with “real” teachers are more suitable for them. We can recommend two meditation apps to test for people who can switch off even when their mobile phone is switched on. They offer good quality courses and exercises designed with profound scientific knowledge, which can accompany the entry into the world of relaxation techniques, but are also interesting for advanced users. This is what the Stiftung Warentest meditation apps test offers Test­ergeb­nisse. The table shows Stiftung Warentest ratings for ten apps for the Android and iOS operating systems that offer guided meditations in German – including the apps from Headspace, 7Mind and Petit Bambou. The programs cost between EUR 3.25 and EUR 12.10 per month for a one-year term. Relaxation Techniques experts reviewed the app’s concept, effectiveness, versatility, usability, privacy, and terms and conditions.

We present each app individually, explain the advantages and disadvantages and say who the programs are best suited for. We reveal why the test winners convinced us with their scientific know-how and give an overview of five common relaxation methods. Heft­artikel. If you unlock the topic, you will get access to the PDF for the test report from test 8/21.

Meditations-Apps im Test

Test results for 20 meditation apps 08/2021

Relaxation also through music and fantasy journeys The courses offered by the relaxation apps range from classic meditations to mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) and autogenic training to progressive muscle relaxation. The best meditation apps. The test winner and the runner-up have additional functions in the program, such as fantasy journeys, sleep stories, soft electronic sounds or natural sounds such as babbling brooks or birdsong.

A meditation app in the test is deficient In terms of data protection, all apps showed serious deficiencies. Providers do not state how long the collected data will be stored. Also, some do not provide information about who they may be sharing the data with. Six meditation apps only get the grade “sufficient” from Stiftung Warentest. They often lack a coherent concept or the effectiveness is poorly or not at all proven by scientific studies. An app fails completely: It seems to have no concept, has few functions, confusing prices and technical errors.





Health insurance companies cover the costs Some providers of relaxation apps work with statutory health insurance companies, which either cover the costs for an entire subscription or at least for some courses. Interested parties should ask their health insurance company whether they will pay for certain offers.