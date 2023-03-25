Home Health Meditation apps in the test: Only two out of ten are convincing
Health

Meditation apps in the test: Only two out of ten are convincing

by admin
Meditation apps in the test: Only two out of ten are convincing

Meditation apps: switch on, switch off and relax

Meditation apps promise relaxation with a click. Can this work? If you’re constantly checking your smartphone to make sure you don’t miss anything, or otherwise fooling around, the programs are just another distraction for you. Meditation courses with “real” teachers are more suitable for them. We can recommend two meditation apps to test for people who can switch off even when their mobile phone is switched on. They offer good quality courses and exercises designed with profound scientific knowledge, which can accompany the entry into the world of relaxation techniques, but are also interesting for advanced users.

This is what the Stiftung Warentest meditation apps test offers

  • Test­ergeb­nisse. The table shows Stiftung Warentest ratings for ten apps for the Android and iOS operating systems that offer guided meditations in German – including the apps from Headspace, 7Mind and Petit Bambou. The programs cost between EUR 3.25 and EUR 12.10 per month for a one-year term. Relaxation Techniques experts reviewed the app’s concept, effectiveness, versatility, usability, privacy, and terms and conditions.
  • comments and tips. We present each app individually, explain the advantages and disadvantages and say who the programs are best suited for. We reveal why the test winners convinced us with their scientific know-how and give an overview of five common relaxation methods.
  • Heft­artikel. If you unlock the topic, you will get access to the PDF for the test report from test 8/21.

Meditations-Apps im Test
Test results for 20 meditation apps 08/2021

Relaxation also through music and fantasy journeys

The courses offered by the relaxation apps range from classic meditations to mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) and autogenic training to progressive muscle relaxation.

The best meditation apps. The test winner and the runner-up have additional functions in the program, such as fantasy journeys, sleep stories, soft electronic sounds or natural sounds such as babbling brooks or birdsong.

A meditation app in the test is deficient

In terms of data protection, all apps showed serious deficiencies. Providers do not state how long the collected data will be stored. Also, some do not provide information about who they may be sharing the data with. Six meditation apps only get the grade “sufficient” from Stiftung Warentest. They often lack a coherent concept or the effectiveness is poorly or not at all proven by scientific studies. An app fails completely: It seems to have no concept, has few functions, confusing prices and technical errors.

Health insurance companies cover the costs

Some providers of relaxation apps work with statutory health insurance companies, which either cover the costs for an entire subscription or at least for some courses. Interested parties should ask their health insurance company whether they will pay for certain offers.

Free trial period

Some meditation apps in the test advertise free trial periods. This is how you can find out whether you even like meditating and relaxing via the app. With a maximum of 14 days, the trial periods are quite short to really get a taste of what’s going on.

Tipp: Sometimes a cure is the best way to recharge your batteries. Our special clarifies what needs to be considered when applying and making a selection: Simply go to the cure.

See also  Coinbase focuses on NFTs: launches its platform to create and exchange them

You may also like

Motogp Portugal: Bagnaia is already making history, his...

Drinking water commission newly appointed

Wagner in crisis, media: now ‘Putin’s cook’ brings...

High triglycerides? Here’s which foods to eat and...

Italy, Mancini: “It’s always about scoring points, there...

Inter-Juve, a touch of the arm by Immaginant...

Armored Venice, a few dozen anarchists to demonstrate

I do it when the drugs aren’t needed

Corona-News: Corona-Warnapp should go into “sleep mode” at...

Chris Avellone acquitted of harassment charges, gets public...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy