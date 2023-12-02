10th Annual Asian Micro Film Art Festival Celebrates Award-Winning Works and Cultural Development in Lincang City

The 10th Annual Asian Micro Film Art Festival Showcases the Best in Micro Filmmaking

The 10th Annual Asian Micro Film Art Festival was recently held in Lincang City, Yunnan Province, attracting participants and audiences from South Asia, Southeast Asia, the surrounding countries of the Indian Ocean, and beyond. The festival, which included public service advertisements, music television units, youth power units, and several other categories, showcased the best in micro filmmaking from the region.

According to reports, the festival received a total of 2,874 domestic and foreign entries, with 848 award-winning works selected. Among the award-winning works was a micro-film titled “The Wonder of Connecting Hearts,” which highlighted the efforts of China Eastern Airlines Group in providing assistance to poverty-stricken areas and border minority areas in Yunnan. The film has been widely praised both domestically and overseas for its portrayal of targeted poverty alleviation efforts.

Lincang City, the host city of the festival, has introduced policies to support the creation and shooting of micro films, leading to the production of over 200 micro films in recent years. The city has also established the Asian Micro Film Academy, training over 700 new media and film and television talents.

In addition to showcasing the best in micro filmmaking, the festival has also contributed to the cultural and tourism industries in Lincang City. The event has attracted an increasing number of domestic and foreign tourists, contributing to a total of 30.4467 million visitors and 26.113 billion yuan in total tourism revenue from January to October this year. The festival’s success has helped promote the mutual development of the city’s cultural undertakings and tourism industry, injecting new vitality into the construction of a culturally strong city.

The 10th Annual Asian Micro Film Art Festival serves as a platform for filmmakers from the region to showcase their talents and contribute to the cultural and tourism development of Lincang City. As the festival continues to grow, it is expected to further promote the art of micro filmmaking and its impact on the region.

