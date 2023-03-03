Home Entertainment 19 years old, born and raised in Okinawa. I will learn more and more from now on![Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]
19 years old, born and raised in Okinawa. I will learn more and more from now on![Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

19 years old, born and raised in Okinawa. I will learn more and more from now on![Ryoku Nakatsuka Blog]

This is Ryoku Nakatsuka, a new addition to the men’s non-no model. thank you!

Please allow me to briefly introduce myself. Born on August 8, 2003 in Okinawa, I am 19 years old and raised in Okinawa.I am a first year student at a university in Okinawa. I’m planning to move to Tokyo next year, so I’m looking forward to my new life!

I started aiming to be a Men’s Nonno model when I was in my second year of high school, when I was researching fashion and found someone who looked really cool. is the trigger. MEN’S NON-NO actively disseminates information on the website and YouTube, so I was able to find out about the model immediately, and I was enthusiastic about researching it at the time.

It was my dream to become a model since I was in elementary school, but it was a very distant existence from me, and there were no people around me who were doing such activities. did not. That’s why I was so excited when I found a clear dream of becoming an exclusive model for Men’s Nonno. And I’m really grateful to Men’s Nonno for giving me a wonderful dream.

My goal is of course to be on the cover someday. And I want to become a model that can show my charm and individuality so that many people can look up to Ryoku Nakatsuka. For that reason, I plan to learn a lot from seniors who I admired for a long time, as well as professional hair and makeup artists and photographers involved in photography.

Finally, thank you very much for all your support during the audition period! I feel really happy to be able to work on clothes, which I love, in an environment where I can learn a lot and get a lot of stimulation.

See also  Hand in hand with Hiroshi Fujiwara: MSI Releases Creator Z16 Hiroshi Fujiwara Limited Co-branded Laptop-Hardware

I would like to end this time around here! We will also put effort into the blog, so please check it out!

