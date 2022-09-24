2022/9/24 – K-man is attempting to play the songs you voted for, in alphabetical (artist) order, A to Zii.

Show notes

K-man is attempting to play the songs you voted for, in alphabetical (artist) order, A to Zii.

Playlist:

“Ex Nihilo” by Andy Mineo

“Carta” by BDF

“Year of Redemption” by DIE-REK

“Eso” by DJ Dsern

“Rubix” by Damascus Steel

“Say Less (ft. Still Shadey, Tidez)” by Guvna B

“Pass By (ft. The Profit, Izzy, JustMe & Sole Option)” by Krosswerdz

“Where You At (ft. James Gardin, Jahshua Smith)” by Ozay Moore

“Rise Up (ft. iNTELLECT, Griffin & DJ Dsern)” by Procyse

“Skyline (ft. Madi)” by Sareem Poems

“Blinders (Remix) (ft. Jon Corbin)” by Sivion

“When I Wake Up (ft. ReFlex The Architect, JustMe & Chang Po Ching)” by The Profit

“The Way Of The Intercepting Fist” by Rezadent

“Deployed” by Sole Option

“Dust (ft. 1K Phew & Yaves)” by Trant

“Why Worry? (ft. Ant)” by Wes Pendleton

“Peace (ft. Jkzn)” by Young C

“Belief (ft. Natalie Ruiz)” by Zii

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/819

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio

www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH

www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

