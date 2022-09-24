2022/9/24 – K-man is attempting to play the songs you voted for, in alphabetical (artist) order, A to Zii.

Show notes
K-man is attempting to play the songs you voted for, in alphabetical (artist) order, A to Zii.
Playlist:
“Ex Nihilo” by Andy Mineo
“Carta” by BDF
“Year of Redemption” by DIE-REK
“Eso” by DJ Dsern
“Rubix” by Damascus Steel
“Say Less (ft. Still Shadey, Tidez)” by Guvna B
“Pass By (ft. The Profit, Izzy, JustMe & Sole Option)” by Krosswerdz
“Where You At (ft. James Gardin, Jahshua Smith)” by Ozay Moore
“Rise Up (ft. iNTELLECT, Griffin & DJ Dsern)” by Procyse
“Skyline (ft. Madi)” by Sareem Poems
“Blinders (Remix) (ft. Jon Corbin)” by Sivion
“When I Wake Up (ft. ReFlex The Architect, JustMe & Chang Po Ching)” by The Profit
“The Way Of The Intercepting Fist” by Rezadent
“Deployed” by Sole Option
“Dust (ft. 1K Phew & Yaves)” by Trant
“Why Worry? (ft. Ant)” by Wes Pendleton
“Peace (ft. Jkzn)” by Young C
“Belief (ft. Natalie Ruiz)” by Zii
