Home » 2022/9/24 – K-man is attempting to play the songs you voted for, in alphabetical (artist) order, A to Zii.
Entertainment

2022/9/24 – K-man is attempting to play the songs you voted for, in alphabetical (artist) order, A to Zii.

by admin
2022/9/24 – K-man is attempting to play the songs you voted for, in alphabetical (artist) order, A to Zii.

Show notes

K-man is attempting to play the songs you voted for, in alphabetical (artist) order, A to Zii.

Playlist:

“Ex Nihilo” by Andy Mineo
“Carta” by BDF
“Year of Redemption” by DIE-REK
“Eso” by DJ Dsern
“Rubix” by Damascus Steel
“Say Less (ft. Still Shadey, Tidez)” by Guvna B
“Pass By (ft. The Profit, Izzy, JustMe & Sole Option)” by Krosswerdz
“Where You At (ft. James Gardin, Jahshua Smith)” by Ozay Moore
“Rise Up (ft. iNTELLECT, Griffin & DJ Dsern)” by Procyse
“Skyline (ft. Madi)” by Sareem Poems
“Blinders (Remix) (ft. Jon Corbin)” by Sivion
“When I Wake Up (ft. ReFlex The Architect, JustMe & Chang Po Ching)” by The Profit
“The Way Of The Intercepting Fist” by Rezadent
“Deployed” by Sole Option
“Dust (ft. 1K Phew & Yaves)” by Trant
“Why Worry? (ft. Ant)” by Wes Pendleton
“Peace (ft. Jkzn)” by Young C
“Belief (ft. Natalie Ruiz)” by Zii

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/819

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

See also  Cross-Boundary Interview "Let's Talk Together" interviewed the goddess Gigi Lai: I have reached another stage of life-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

You may also like

Manuel Turizo Surprises with Shakira Collaboration at Gerard...

1-900 Releases ‘DON’T YOU LOVE IT’ | Niche...

Why is it celebrated today, July 31?

SM Entertainment Announces Debut of Rookie Boy Group...

Ademys called a teacher strike in CABA for...

Yailin La Más Viral Surprises Fans with New...

One by one, this is how the teams...

How long will the “summer” continue? How will...

They found a semi-burned body buried in a...

Cardi B Reacts with Rage after Woman Throws...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy