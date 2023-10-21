2023/10/21 – New tracks by R-Swift, Young C and even our very own Oaks, special Uprock preview of Guest MC’s Plowman & Junyah (NZ) and of course some antics

Show notes

New tracks by R-Swift, Young C and even our very own Oaks, special Uprock preview of Guest MC’s Plowman & Junyah (NZ) and of course some antics. Hope you enjoy but more so that it’s a blessing to your brain… and heart… and ears of course.

Playlist:

Cloth Talk by R-Swift ft. DJ Mykael V

That Ain’t It by EGR, Miles Minnick & Zee

Refuse by Oakbridge ft. Jonnie 3:16, Izzy & The Profit

F.O.G. by Young C

Beat The Block by J. Monty

The Word of God by Verbal Renaissance (Regenerit, Aasha Marie, Rashawna & Justin Martyr)

Blessing by The Plowman ft. JRDN & Junyah

Nada Pa Nosotros by Dani Machine & Rubinsky RBK

Bruised Heel by Verbal Renaissance (Regenerit)

Got Bars? by Mitch Darrell

Sword of Truth by Vytal One

Straight Cool by Sivion & Malex ft. Mokah Soulfly & Nigel Rivers

Faith by Junyah ft. E.Man

