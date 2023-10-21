Home » 2023/10/21 – New tracks by R-Swift, Young C and even our very own Oaks, special Uprock preview of Guest MC’s Plowman & Junyah (NZ) and of course some antics
2023/10/21 – New tracks by R-Swift, Young C and even our very own Oaks, special Uprock preview of Guest MC’s Plowman & Junyah (NZ) and of course some antics

2023/10/21 – New tracks by R-Swift, Young C and even our very own Oaks, special Uprock preview of Guest MC’s Plowman & Junyah (NZ) and of course some antics

Show notes

New tracks by R-Swift, Young C and even our very own Oaks, special Uprock preview of Guest MC’s Plowman & Junyah (NZ) and of course some antics. Hope you enjoy but more so that it’s a blessing to your brain… and heart… and ears of course.

Playlist:

Cloth Talk by R-Swift ft. DJ Mykael V
That Ain’t It by EGR, Miles Minnick & Zee
Refuse by Oakbridge ft. Jonnie 3:16, Izzy & The Profit
F.O.G. by Young C
Beat The Block by J. Monty
The Word of God by Verbal Renaissance (Regenerit, Aasha Marie, Rashawna & Justin Martyr)
Blessing by The Plowman ft. JRDN & Junyah
Nada Pa Nosotros by Dani Machine & Rubinsky RBK
Bruised Heel by Verbal Renaissance (Regenerit)
Got Bars? by Mitch Darrell
Sword of Truth by Vytal One
Straight Cool by Sivion & Malex ft. Mokah Soulfly & Nigel Rivers
Faith by Junyah ft. E.Man

