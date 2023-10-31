The Israeli ground attack on Gaza began “under a cover of secrecy” – Al-Ghad Channel

The American New York Times reported that the Israeli ground attack on the Gaza Strip began under a cover of secrecy.

The front page of what was published by the American newspaper stated, “After an air campaign that resulted in the deaths of thousands of Palestinians, Israel began a ground attack, but it took hours before outside observers understood what was happening, and the ambiguity was intentional.”

Analysis published by the American New York Times

Secret advance

The American newspaper reported that “when Israeli ground forces advanced en masse into the Gaza Strip on Friday evening, immediately after the start of the Jewish Sabbath holiday, they did so in complete secrecy, to the point that it only took hours before the outside world understood what had happened.”

She said, “In the three days that followed the start of the long-awaited ground invasion, the Israeli army operated with similar ambiguity, defying expectations by carrying out a more extensive ground operation than initially expected, and despite continuing to target Gaza and its residents with aerial bombardment, it appears that a large portion of of the ground forces had retreated from Gaza City, remaining instead in the countryside on the outskirts of the city.

The New York Times noted, “Under pressure from the United States to ease its response to Hamas’s killing of more than 1,400 people on Israeli territory, Israel avoided even describing the operation as an invasion. However, the loss of life in Gaza continues to rise, with the number of Palestinian martyrs reaching So far more than 8,000, according to Hamas officials.

According to the American newspaper, Andreas Craig, a war expert at King’s College London, said: “Everything happens in the dark,” adding that “there is a very small group of people who actually know what is happening, even inside Israel.”

He added that with communications cut off, it will be difficult for the Palestinians to fully understand what is happening or prepare to respond.

The occupation forces penetrate deserted areas in the Gaza Strip – Source: The occupation army’s account on the X platform

Mystery has a purpose

The New York Times indicated that analysts say that the goal of this strategic ambiguity is to keep Hamas unsure about Israel’s next steps, and for the time being at least, Israeli soldiers are allowed to continue the siege of Gaza City, where Hamas has dug a network of underground tunnels and fortifications, and In doing so, Israel avoids, or at least postpones, bloody fighting inside the city.

She added that the fog may also buy Israel some time, as it will not only help postpone scrutiny from internal and external critics, but it also gives Israel an opportunity to evaluate the plans of Hamas allies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon, whose fighters have exchanged fire with Israel in recent days, and officials fear The Israelis said that Hezbollah might be considering launching a more forceful attack of its own.

The New York Times quoted the former head of the Israeli military intelligence service, Amos Yadlin, as saying, “Modern war is not waged with tanks and planes alone. It is electronic warfare, psychological warfare, and information warfare.”

The American newspaper pointed out that inside Israel itself, officials also worked to divert attention away from the invasion, as on Friday morning, medical teams were asked to conduct an hours-long rehearsal to prepare to deal with the release of dozens of detainees, and for some, this reinforced the impression that Israel was poised to make significant progress in back-channel negotiations to free its captives, rather than making last-minute arrangements for an invasion.

Mourners carry the bodies of Gaza’s child martyrs – Reuters

Gaza faces annihilation

For the 25th day in a row, the occupation continues its aggression against the Gaza Strip since it began on October 7, after the Palestinian resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, in the Gaza envelope area.

The raids launched by occupation fighters continue, targeting the homes of defenseless civilians, in addition to targeting hospitals, mosques and churches, which has led to thousands of martyrs and wounded, while those who have survived the bombing so far suffer from catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

The death toll from the Israeli aggression rose to 8,525 martyrs, including 3,542 children and 2,187 women, in addition to 21,543 civilians suffering various injuries, in addition to 1,950 people missing under the rubble, including 1,050 children.

____________________

watched Live broadcast of Al-Ghad TV

Share this: Facebook

X

