2023/11/11 – More Uprock Concert artists, from this and previous years. New music by D4C, The Bamboos, TNV and Still Shady.

More Uprock Concert artists, from this and previous years. New music by D4C, The Bamboos, TNV and Still Shady. Some song requests and more!

“The Most Identifiable Subject (ft. Randy Mason, Nfors, Kris-Bo)” by Krosswerdz

“See (ft. Frisko)” by The Plowman

“Smile” by Tedashii

“Recipe” by TNV (That New Vessel)

“We Are The Culture (ft. DJ Mal-Ski)” by Propaganda

“Faith (ft. E.man)” by Junyah

“Where You From (ft. Sareem Poems & Sojourn)” by Sivion

“How Ya Livin’ (ft. Malachi Perez, Deep 6)” by Ozay Moore

“Enter The Vision (ft. Lex)” by Doppelgängers

“Galations 5v1” by RoyalpriestHood

“If I Die Tonight (ft. Novel)” by Lecrae

“Even Though” by Jonnie 3:16

“ÇA VA ALLER (ft. Ti-Yo)” by Still Shadey

“Real Hip Hop (Transformed) (ft. Krosswerdz)” by D4C

“For The Record (ft. Ohmega Watts)” by The Bamboos

