Entertainment

2023/2/25 – The monthly playing of your most voted for tracks, along with a new song by NF

2023/2/25 – The monthly playing of your most voted for tracks, along with a new song by NF

Show notes

The monthly playing of your most voted for tracks, along with a new song by NF called Hope.

Playlist:

“The Most Identifiable Subject (ft. Randy Mason, Nfors, Kris-Bo)” by Krosswerdz
“Bow Down (ft. Bizzle, Datin & Bumps INF)” by God Over Money (G.O.M.)
“Very Original (ft. D Double E)” by Guvna B
“Mourning Laps (ft. Izzy, Old Mate Hamb, MotionPlus)” by The Profit
“War” by Young Faith
“Under the Table (ft. Hemelbesem, Mistery, Shelly.H & ReFlex The Architect)” by Krosswerdz
“The Vibe” by S.F.C.
“Where You At (ft. James Gardin, Jahshua Smith)” by Ozay Moore
“Thy Wayz (w/ Jonnie 3:16, Knick Knack)” by Ryland Junior
“I Used To” by Dee Black
“Runaway (ft. River, Jon Corbin, DIE-REK)” by Krosswerdz
“Hope” by NF
“Setbacks” by 678NATH
“You Will Listen (Freddie Bruno Remix)” by Krum (Playdough)
“One Percent Better” by KJ-52
“Stay Strong (ft. Jonnie 3:16)” by Izzy n The Profit

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/838

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

