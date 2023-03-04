Home Entertainment 2023/3/4 – The Profit brings us “The Cypher”
Entertainment

2023/3/4 – The Profit brings us “The Cypher”

by admin
2023/3/4 – The Profit brings us “The Cypher”

Show notes

This week on Definition The Profit brings us “The Cypher” – Celebrating all things Posse Track and Cypher related also bringing us some freshness from NZ.

Tracklist:

Rhymes & Roses 2.0 by A.I The Anomaly
The Cypher by The Profit
Pass It by Scribbing Idiots ft. Freddy Bruno, Jurny Big, Griffin & EF Cuttin
ADIDAS Originals by Rap Is A Martial Art
The Gathering by Mistery ft. Nilvoid, Phenomena & Lex
We Don’t Care by Gallery Drive
GOM Cypher 2016 by GOM
God Is A Beast by Righteouz Knight ft. R-Kitect, Swinn Da Example & Freestyle Fam
Skip The Formalities by Krosswerdz
King Kulture by Beautiful Eulogy ft. Theory Hazit, Lee Green & DJ Efechto
Faith by Junyah ft. E.man
NYC Cypher Series pt 5 by Kingdom Times

Vote on the playlist at www.definitionradio.com/show/839

Leave your requests/shout-outs on our socials

www.facebook.com/DefinitionRadio
www.instagram.com/DefinitionHH
www.twitter.com/DefinitionHH

www.krosswerdz.com

Hosts

Guests

See also  Tensions flare up again between India and China, two nuclear powers - Pierre Haski

You may also like

Accademia del Profumo celebrates the world of fragrances...

Moreish Idols release music video for ‘Between These...

Scarlett Face Mask for Youthful Facial Skin :...

Children With Visual-Spatial Intelligence: Indicators and Ways of...

MyBestie Mainstay of Mothers Take Care of Your...

A lesson in elegance Tamara Salem

Daniel Arsham teamed up with Oscar Wang to...

Uffizi, the American patron Veronica Atkins gives 4.8...

“The seven years went by in the blink...

China Post and Shanghai Translation Publishing House co-branded...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy