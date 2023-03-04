This week on Definition The Profit brings us “The Cypher” – Celebrating all things Posse Track and Cypher related also bringing us some freshness from NZ.

Tracklist:

Rhymes & Roses 2.0 by A.I The Anomaly

The Cypher by The Profit

Pass It by Scribbing Idiots ft. Freddy Bruno, Jurny Big, Griffin & EF Cuttin

ADIDAS Originals by Rap Is A Martial Art

The Gathering by Mistery ft. Nilvoid, Phenomena & Lex

We Don’t Care by Gallery Drive

GOM Cypher 2016 by GOM

God Is A Beast by Righteouz Knight ft. R-Kitect, Swinn Da Example & Freestyle Fam

Skip The Formalities by Krosswerdz

King Kulture by Beautiful Eulogy ft. Theory Hazit, Lee Green & DJ Efechto

Faith by Junyah ft. E.man

NYC Cypher Series pt 5 by Kingdom Times

