2023 Liangya Animation Summer Festival Successfully Concludes, Qiancha’s ‘New Chinese Style’ Booth Shines

The 2023 Liangya Animation Summer Festival, one of the most anticipated events for animation lovers, was recently held at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center from July 22 to 23. This year, Qiancha and Liangya Culture teamed up to bring a unique comic exhibition experience, incorporating elements of youth culture, user interaction, and product experience.

On July 22, Qiancha made a grand appearance at the festival with a brand-new “new Chinese style” image, delighting animation enthusiasts from all over the country. Qiancha’s booth attracted many fans with its elegant oriental aesthetic style. The booth featured tea-themed surroundings and offered new product tastings, which were well received by visitors. In addition, a special check-in task was introduced, allowing attendees to win customized peripherals and the new pomelo-flavored chilan drink. By scanning a QR code, visitors could also receive a half-price coupon for the second cup of Xia Dian’s exclusive pomelo-flavored chilan.

The Liangya Animation Summer Festival, now in its 18th year, has become one of Guangxi’s most popular animation exhibitions. This year’s festival saw more than 40,000 visitors exploring the 26,000+ square meter exhibition area, which covered multiple halls at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center. The festival offered a variety of areas such as clothing, makeup services, animal costume/special photo lounges, and more, providing animation lovers with exciting content and a rich experience. The organizers also invited well-known voice actors, popular COSERs, popular cartoonists, and the main creative team of “Wu Liuqi: Black and White Double Dragon” to enhance the overall experience.

The 2023 Liangya Summer Festival provided Qiancha with an opportunity to connect with the “Generation Z” consumer group, which has rapidly risen and now supports a 4 trillion consumer market consisting of over 260 million people. Through various offline activities at the festival, Qiancha aimed to break the boundaries of dimensions and engage with young consumers. By showcasing their brand products, conveying their culture, and establishing emotional connections with consumers, Qiancha hopes to become a beloved brand among young people.

Overall, the 2023 Liangya Animation Summer Festival was a tremendous success, bringing together animation lovers from all over the country and providing them with a unique and immersive experience. With the partnership between Qiancha and Liangya Culture, attendees were treated to a combination of cultural elements, interactive activities, and product showcases, making the festival even more enjoyable.