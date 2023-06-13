2023 Shi Xiangyun’s 17th physical music album “Listen to the Party’s Words” will be released- China Entertainment Network

In 2023, Xiangyun’s 17th physical music album “Listen to the Party More” was produced. This album was produced by Beijing Audiovisual Co., Ltd. of Gehua Media Group. This album contains a total of 7 folk songs, and 1 original folk song “Listen to the Party More” Words”, 6 national songs authorized by the China Music Copyright Association: “Plum Blossoms”, “I Love You China“, “I Come Like a Snowflake”, “Happy Heaven”, “Beautiful and Magical Place”, “Beautiful Homeland” . Shi Xiangyun’s sweet and clear voice wonderfully performed these cheerful, festive, exciting and heart-pounding songs.

Representative works of Shi Xiangyun’s original singer include: “Beautiful Army Flower”, “Wish”, “Flower Guduo”, “Chinese Rhythm”, “Picture in Picture”, “Love Warms Hearts”, “Witness Together”, “The Most Beautiful Retrograde Back View” , “The Wind Passes, Flowers Bloom and the Red Flag Floats”, “Listen to China Singing”, “Motherland”, “Youth Mission”, “Border Army Soul”, “Soldier Complex”, “Youth Line”, “Mission”, “Dancing in Beijing” “, “Thirty Years”, “Iron and Blood Loyalty”, “A Sergeant’s Dream”, “Singing Accompanies You to Go Far Away”, “Army Flag in My Heart”, “Where Dreams Begin”, “Beauty of Beijing”, “Flag of Honor”, “The Most Glorious Days of Being a Soldier”, “Pioneer of Supporting Austria”, “Dream Realization”, “Soldier’s Style”, “Song of Soldiers”, “Gesanghua”, “Our Milestone”, “Dream of Camouflage”, “Army Flag” “Ode”, “Follow the Party”, “Let’s Walk Together”, “Tent Flower”, “Beautiful China“, “Auspicious China“, etc. Shi Xiangyun has always been supported and praised by the audience. Shi Xiangyun has a soft and beautiful appearance, a magnetic and loud voice, and he has a good grasp of singing skills and the inner emotions of songs. She has sung many military works in different styles, including sonorous and powerful battle songs for the strong army, and soothing and tender hymns, expressing her infinite affection for the people, the army and the motherland in her heart. The songs sung by Shi Xiangyun are melodious and catchy, full of patriotic enthusiasm and national spirit. In her singing, we seem to see the magnificent historical pictures of the motherland, the efforts and dreams of hundreds of millions of Chinese people, The mission and responsibility, like a bright sunshine, shines on the hearts of every Chinese son and daughter.

“Listen More to the Party’s Words” is a well-known anthem in praise of the Party. The melody of this song is soul-stirring and shocking, expressing the best wishes of the Chinese people to the motherland and the Party. “When I was young, I loved to hear my mother sing such a song. The song accompanied me to sleep and grew up with me. After a hundred years of ups and downs, you have become stronger and stronger. We shouted under the party flag, we must listen to the party’s words more , Firmly believe in following the party and listening to the party’s words.” With sincere lyrics and melodious and powerful melody, the song shows that under the leadership of the party, a century-old “Chinese dream” has been realized. Shi Xiangyun’s singing voice is full of emotion and melodious. He sang the happiness and pride hidden in his heart, and sang his expectations for the better future of the motherland and more prosperity.

“Plum Blossoms” is a song in classical style, which is a combination of poetry and song. The melody of the song is elegant, tactful and ups and downs, admiring the beauty of plum blossoms and their proud posture, and using anthropomorphic techniques to depict the loneliness of plum blossoms and their longing for a bosom friend. “A branch of plum blossoms comes from the snow, blooms alone on the cliff, looking back, the fragrance is gone everywhere, the beauty is lonely, the sky is white, who is my bosom friend, who will understand my feelings, the sparse shadows are slanting, a tree of plum blossoms, a broken soul, a piece of ice heart, etc. Come, sir.” The song is melodious and melodious, and the sound is in the ear, making people feel as if they are on the scene and feel that the plum blossoms are blooming alone in the wind and snow, and they are lonely and longing for a confidant. The lyrics of the whole song are beautiful and catchy, especially there is a charm of opera in it, but without losing the tune of folk songs, the combination of the two is perfect. Shi Xiangyun, with ups and downs in his sweet, mellow, fresh and simple singing style, praised the delicacy of plum blossoms, expressed plum blossoms’ girlish feelings, and sang an emotion longing for bosom friends and love.

The song “I Love You China” is a tribute to our motherland and overseas Chinese. The lyrics are simple and unpretentious, but they are full of soul-stirring passion. “I love you China I love you China, I love your South China Sea with rolling blue waves, I love your North Country with snow fluttering, I love your boundless forests, I love your majestic mountains, I love your murmuring rivers, Qingbo flows through my dream.” The melody of the song is soul-stirring and shocking. Shi Xiangyun’s singing is crisp and euphemistic, with a strong sense of rhythm, and the high-pitched and passionate melody is full of ups and downs, which makes every Chinese son and daughter feel the nobility of the motherland in their hearts. love. Shi Xiangyun expressed his love to the motherland with singing, and presented gifts to the motherland with music, hoping to express his deep love for the motherland through singing.

“I Come Up Like Snowflakes” is a song expressing love. Its lyrics are poetic and profound. Based on the outline of snowflakes and autumn leaves in nature, it expresses people’s yearning, pursuit and perseverance for beautiful love. “Am I like a snowflake, a snowflake, unable to obtain the blazing love of the sun? Am I like an autumn leaf, an autumn leaf, unable to obtain the pure love of spring? Love, do you know that Qiuye’s relentless pursuit is to pursue love even when turned into dirt, and my pursuit will never change.” The straightforward, simple and poetic lyrics and the melody complement each other, and it seems to feel through Shi Xiangyun’s perfect singing The shock of snowflakes flying all over the sky, and the faint sadness tell the longing and nostalgia in the heart, revealing the story of loneliness and helplessness of not being able to get a lover. The main idea of ​​the song extends from the pursuit of love to the perseverance of one’s pure belief, and then turns into a tactful confession of the deep love for the motherland.

The song “Happy World” is taken from the Tibetan language, implying the auspiciousness of heaven and earth. The lyrics express the Tibetan people’s family affection, love, friendship, life and death, and the themes of faith, expressing the awe of nature and the beautiful relationship between people and mutual respect. “Bless your glorious sun, bless your passionate land, your dream has become a reality, ushering in a happy world.” The song is set against the background of sunshine, green shade, flowers and birds, and the fragrance of flowers. The lyrics express the yearning for love and the love for Blessings of the motherland. The melody of the song is cheerful and the rhythm is bright. Shi Xiangyun interprets the song with a melodious oriental charm singing style. The voice is charming and the cheerful melody is touching, which makes people want to sing along.

The song “Beautiful and Magical Place” has a beautiful melody and exquisite lyrics. It depicts a beautiful scene of Yaozhai in Zhuang Township and expresses admiration and love for the hometown. “There is a beautiful and magical place. The sound of bronze drums evokes the ancient love. Zhuang brocade weaves beautiful hope. The sea of ​​songs and new rhymes are flying all over the world. The mountains are the backbone and the rivers are the wings. They support the prosperity and prosperity of the Yaozhai in Zhuang Township. How beautiful it is The place, what a magical place, is my lovely hometown.” The whole work shows a beautiful picture of the progress of the Chinese era. Shi Xiangyun’s singing is sweet and unique, full of charm, praising the land of China with deep and sincere feelings Its beauty and magic, praising the close unity of the people of all ethnic groups, is a song sung to the Chinese nation.

The song “Beautiful Homeland” is a song sung to the homeland of the Chinese nation. The song is beautiful and atmospheric, exuding the fragrance of the fields, reflecting the prosperity of the motherland and the passion and joy of the people when the society is moving forward. “When the cuckoo’s song came from the field, it was the mother telling you the spring sowing. Do you remember? Do you remember? This is the scenery of my hometown.” There are touching scenes and moving pictures everywhere, showing the beautiful scenery of my hometown. The yearning for us outlines a picture of a beautiful home, with gurgling streams, quiet villages, and golden fields. Shi Xiangyun’s coloratura soprano sings skillfully, with rich voice and emotion, sweet timbre, refreshing!