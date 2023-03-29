Exhibition poster Photo courtesy of Beijing Times Art Museum

Chinanews.com, Beijing, March 29th (Reporter Ying Ni) The contemporary art exhibition “WAVELENGTH: Transient Emergence” was officially opened to the public at the Beijing Times Art Museum on the 29th. The exhibition invites 16 internationally renowned contemporary artists to use surreal contemporary art installations to express the beauty of “momentary”, between certainty and uncertainty, to let the audience’s infinite reverie and reflection on life and the world “emerge” .

Photo courtesy of Beijing Times Art Museum at the exhibition site

The participating artists in this exhibition use their unique artistic media and creative techniques to express their perception of “moment” from multiple angles such as light, shadow, sound, and material. In a world full of changes and unknowns, “moments” are often fleeting and imperceptible; while artists capture or create subtle moments with extraordinary insight and expressiveness, and present them in different forms It reveals the infinite possibilities contained in every subtle “moment”. In the breathtaking immersive art installation, every possible moment will be turned into the audience’s memories and thoughts, constantly “emerging” in the audience’s mind.

Photo courtesy of Beijing Times Art Museum at the exhibition site

As an exhibition expressing life’s perception of moments, the exhibition itself is just like the epitome of “life”: born from art and culture, with a unique appearance and a soul born from the collision and interweaving of artists’ thoughts. In the exhibition, art constantly summons the audience in different forms, collides with the audience, and invites the audience to experience the fantastic scenes composed of fleeting moments, until the audience becomes a part of the art in the exhibition. The audience walks through the exhibition halls of Beijing Times Art Museum, feels the “breathing” of the exhibition in the transition of works, embraces the unpredictable reality in the beauty of “transient”, and discovers a new way of looking at the world and life.

The exhibition brings together a number of well-known artists in the contemporary art world, including SpY, a representative of contemporary surreal public art, Evan Roth, a leader in contemporary digital art, and Monika Grzymala, a German artist who created the creative technique of “space painting”, known as ” Park Sun-ki, the installation art master of “Space Sketch”, Lab212 Collective, an award-winning interdisciplinary art team, Janaina Mello Landini, a Brazilian contemporary artist famous for rope art installations, Aljoscha, the founder of “biological art”, Luzinterruptus, a popular public lighting art team, etc. . These world-class artists present new masterpieces with their respective iconic art forms at the exhibition site of Beijing Times Art Museum, and jointly bring the audience an unmissable contemporary art experience.

Photo courtesy of Beijing Times Art Museum at the exhibition site

According to the person in charge of Beijing Times Art Museum, this exhibition is the sixth collaboration between Beijing Times Art Museum and the curatorial team WAVELENGTH. Beijing Times Art Museum pays close attention to the development trend of international cutting-edge art, pays attention to the combination of art and fashion, art and design, art and technology, pays attention to more possibilities of contemporary art, and hopes to bring an in-depth contemporary art to the audience through the exhibition experience.

It is reported that the exhibition will last until July 1. As one of the “late night art museums” with the longest opening hours and the latest opening hours in the country, Beijing Times Art Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day. (over)