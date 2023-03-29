Home Health I BRING – Greetings – News – PHILIPPINES
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) decision to reject the government’s offer to suspend an ongoing investigation into his predecessor’s bloody war on drugs “ends all our involvement with the ICC”.

“In our view, there is nothing else we can do in government. And so at this point, we are essentially freeing ourselves from any contact, any communication with the ICC,” he said in an interview on Tuesday, March 28, on the sidelines of a Pag-IBIG Fund event in Pasay City.

In a decision dated Monday, March 27, the ICC’s Appeals Chamber rejected the Philippine bid, paving the way for ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan to continue investigating former President Rodrigo Duterte’s violent drug war, which it has claimed the lives of at least 6,252 people in illegal anti-drug police operations as of May 2022. Human rights groups estimate that between 27,000 and 30,000 Filipinos have been killed in the name of Duterte’s so-called war on drugs.

Marcos, who ran and won in 2022, in part on the promise of being a candidate for Duterte’s continuity, had made the same claims as his predecessor arguing against an International Criminal Court investigation. Marcos, whose partner and vice president in 2022 is Duterte’s daughter, said the International Criminal Court investigation was an “attack” on the country’s sovereignty.

(Rappler.com from 03/28/2023)

