20th Century Films announces new films in the "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" series and announces the starring lineup
20th Century Films announces new films in the "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" series and announces the starring lineup

20th Century Films announces new films in the "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" series and announces the starring lineup

It has been five years since the release of “Rise of the Planet of the Apes: Final Battle”,20th Century Films announced Thursday that the next entry in the franchise will be Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.“A whole new saga begins,” the studio tweeted.

It is reported that “Kingdom of the Planet of the Ape” will be set many years after “Rise of the Planet of the Apes: Final Battle”, which will start production in October and is scheduled to be released in 2024. The film will star Owen Teague, Freya Allen and Peter Macon and will be directed by Wes Ball.

The Rise of the Planet of the Apes series, based on Pierre Boulle’s 1963 novel “La Planète des Singes”, has generated more than $1.7 billion worldwide since the first film was released in 1968.

“Rise of the Planet of the Apes is one of the most iconic and legendary sci-fi franchises in film history,” 20th Century Films president Steve Asbell said in a release. , we are honored to continue the franchise’s tradition of imaginative, thought-provoking films.”

