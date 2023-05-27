30 years of Ö1 “Zeit-Ton”: The big birthday concert live from the ORF RadioKulturhaus – mica

Vienna (OTS) – The Ö1 “Zeit-Ton” editorial team is celebrating the 30th birthday of the series on Friday, June 2nd at 7:30 p.m. in the ORF RadioKulturhaus with live music and numerous guests, including Bernhard Lang and Tobias Pötzelsberger , Shilla Strelka and Volkmar and Peter Klien. The event can be seen as a video live stream at https://radiokulturhaus.orf.at/, Ö1 broadcasts live.

On June 2, 30 years ago, “Zeit-Ton” went on the air for the first time. Since then, this Ö1 series has been presenting the wide range of experimental music forms on weekdays from 11:03 p.m., from chamber music to club music, from improv to opera. The diversity lived in “Zeit-Ton” is presented live in front of the audience at this birthday concert. Musical birthday presents come from key representatives of the Austrian music scene.

Krassimir Sterev (accordion) and Anders Nyqvist (trumpet) from Klangforum Wien will open the evening with “Dirty Wings” by Bernhard Gander. The ORF RSO Vienna is represented by a string quartet delegation. The second movement from György Ligeti’s groundbreaking String Quartet No. 2 forms the template for the live implementation of two “time-sound” formats, both of which were nominated for the “Prix Europa”: ORF late-night presenter Peter Klien and the composer Volkmar Klien bring their podcast format “The Klien Brothers” to the stage and subject the work to an endurance test. Composer and violinist Thomas Wally goes into the structural depths, he lays the piece on his analysis couch. Winners of the “Ö1 Talent Exchange Composition Prize” interpret their own compositions: Tanja Elisa Glinsner as singer and Mathias Johannes Schmidhammer as pianist. In a talk round with “Zeit-Ton” editors, “Zeit im Bild” moderator – and singer-songwriter – Tobias Pötzelsberger takes a look behind the scenes.

After the Ö1 “Nachtjournal” the colorful series of live performances continues from 10:08 p.m. and the musical spectrum is expanded. Manu Mayr starts the second part of the big birthday show with his double bass. The composer and bassist from the Vienna Jazz Workshop environment is one of the most versatile musicians of his generation. The electronic musician Stefan Juster aka Jung an Tage is also celebrating and presents a musical tour de force through his latest work, which ranges from psychoacoustic sound explorations to experimental club music. In addition, this year’s two Shape+ Artist Residencies will be presented: “Sonic Exegesis” by Yara Mekawei, Ulla Rauter and Hui Ye and “SELTSAMEN” by Thea Soti, Verena Dürr and Christine Schörkhuber. The Shape+ platform of the ICAS festival network was co-founded by ORF musikprotokoll in steirischer herbst in 2014 and is funded by the European Union’s “Creative Europe” program. At the end, together with the composer Bernhard Lang, the organizer Shilla Strelka and Manu Mayr, we look to the future: What are the most exciting socio-musical developments that we need to keep an eye on? The Ö1 program in detail is available at https://oe1.orf.at/.

