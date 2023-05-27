Live Fiorentina-Roma 0-1: unlock El Shaarawy

The Rome at José Mourinho challenge the Florentine of Italian at the Stadio Franchi on the penultimate day of Serie A. The Giallorossi, engaged on Wednesday 31 May in Europa League final against Sevilla, they can still fight for a place in the top four. The Viola, returning from the defeat in Italian cup final, aim for eighth place in anticipation of the Conference final against West Ham. Follow the challenge live.

18:52

45’+4′ – Half time, Rome ahead

After four minutes of added time, the first half ends with Roma ahead 1-0.

18:48

45’+1′ – Cerofolini super!

Fiorentina make a mistake in the construction, Roma recover and go with El Shaarawy who aims at goal and unloads a great right foot, neutralized by Cerofolini’s spectacular flight. Two minutes and the Viola goalkeeper also repeats himself on Belotti.

18:44

42′ – Martinez Fourth booked

Zalewski rides, Martinez Quarta lands him with a slide: booked.

18:36

34′ – Yellow card for Missori. Try Biraghi

The first yellow card for Roma is for Missori who hangs out at the entrance to the Barak area. From the free kick Biraghi soils Svilar’s gloves, which he blocks.

18:28

26′ – Martinez Quarta saves on the line!

Rome one step away from doubling: an excellent insertion by Wijnaldum splits Fiorentina’s defense, Cerofolini on the way out saves and rejects on the feet of Solbakken who goes to the conclusion from the first, finding the miraculous save on the line by Martinez Quarta.

18:27

25′ – Yellow card for Saponara

Saponara gets the first card of the match for a late stomp on Bove.

18:23

21′ – Bad fall for Belotti

An aerial duel between Belotti and Igor causes a bad fall for the “Gallo”, who, however, gets up without problems despite a heavy blow to the shoulder. Ok also the central purple.

18:13

11′ – GOAL FOR ROMA, EL SHAARAWY!

After an initial phase of study, Roma find the advantage: beautiful action by Belotti who returns and draws Solbakken at the far post, bank and comfortable tap-in by El Shaarawy from close range. For the “Pharaoh” it is the 6th goal in the league in 2023.

18:03

1′ – Fiorentina-Roma begins

Referee kick-off: Fiorentina-Rome begins!

17:58

Fiorentina and Rome in the field

The two teams come out of the tunnel: everything is ready for the start of the challenge at the Franchi.

17:50

Fiorentina-Roma is almost there

A few minutes to kick-off by Fiorentina-Rome: the teams are about to enter the field.

17:45

Totti: “I would have liked to play in the Champions League final”

The former Giallorossi captain has released some statements on the sidelines of the padel tournament organized by the Serie A League. (READ EVERYTHING)

17:25

Sevilla-Roma, Hungarian Football Federation: “Get to the stadium early”

In view of the Europa League final, fans of both teams were invited to go to the Puskas Arena early: Here because. (READ EVERYTHING)

17:15

Monchi remembers Roma: “Here is the truth”

The word of the former Giallorossi sporting directorreturned to Sevilla, a few days before the Europa League final in Budapest against the Giallorossi. (READ EVERYTHING)

17:05

Rome, the formation chosen by Mourinho

Here are all the choices of Mourinho for the challenge against the Florentine of Italian.

Rome, the official formation of Mourinho

17:00

Rome, fans on the hunt for tickets

Yet another sold out of the fans Giallorossiwho have pulverized the tickets available to them for the Europa League final of May 31 in Budapest. Not the same happened to those of Sevilla: 2thousand seats of the Puskas Arena reserved for them are destined to remain empty. (READ EVERYTHING)

16:53

Fiorentina, the official formation

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Cerofoli; Venuti, Martinez Quarta, Igor, Biraghi; Mandragora, Duncan; Ikone, Barak, Saponara; Jovic. All. Italian

16:50

Rome, the official formation

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Missouri, Smalling, Weeping; Bove, Tahirovic, Wijnaldum, Zalewski; Sunflowers, El Shaarawy; Belotti. All. Mourinho

16:45

All crazy for Rome in the final

Twenty thousand fans will be in Budapest, double (for now) at the stadium: an endless fever for the match against Sevilla of the Europa League (READ EVERYTHING)

16:40

Fiorentina and Rome, the situation in the standings

Giallorossi currently at 60 pointswith two games left and fourth place occupied by distant Milan four points. Roma can still fight but they can get a place for the next one Champions League also from the Europa League final against Sevilla. Viola a 50 points, who can aim for a maximum of eighth place. Even Fiorentina, however, can aim for a place in the next one Europa League from the Conference League final against West Ham.

16:35

Fiorentina-Rome, curiosities and statistics

Rome has won six of the last seven Serie A matches played against Fiorentina (1P); in the period (from the 2019/20 season), Viola was the team against which the Giallorossi achieved the most successes in the top division.

Fiorentina won their last Serie A home match against Roma e does not get two home successes in a row against the Giallorossi from 1992-1994 with Luigi Radice and Claudio Ranieri on the bench.

Roma is the team against which Fiorentina have drawn more matches in Serie A (60); at the same time, the Giallorossi only got as many draws against Lazio in the top division.

After a streak of five consecutive Serie A wins, Fiorentina achieved only two wins in the last eight Serie A games (D4, L2), never managing to repeat the same result twice in a row in the most recent seven.

16:30

Fiorentina-Roma, the probable formations

FIORENTINA (4-2-3-1): Cerofoli; Venuti, M.Quarta, Ranieri, Terzic; Duncan, Mandragora; Kouame, Barak, Saponara; Jovic. Trainer: Italian. Available: 1 P. Terracciano, 2 Dodo, 3 Biraghi, 4 Milenkovic, 98 Igor, 34 Amrabat, 10 Castrovilli, 42 Bianco, 5 Bonaventura, 77 Brekalo, 22 Gonzalez, 33 Sottil, 11 Ikoné, 9 Cabral. Unavailable: Sirigu. Disqualified: -. Be wary: Barak, Bonaventura, Ikone, Kouame, Milenkovic.

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Keramitsis, Llorente, Ibanez; Missori, Tahirovic, Camara, Zalewski; Volpato, Solbakken; Belotti. Trainer: Mourinho. Available: 63 Boer, 78 Baldi, 19 Celik, 6 Smalling, 23 Mancini, 4 Cristante, 52 Bove, 25 Wijnaldum, 55 Darboe, 85 Pagano, 92 El Shaarawy, 9 Abraham. Unavailable: Dybala, Karsdorp, Spinazzola, Pellegrini, Kumbulla, Matic, Rui Patricio. Disqualified: -. Be wary: Dybala, Ibanez, Pellegrini.

Florence – Artemio Franchi stadium