(ANSA) – MILAN, FEBRUARY 24 – “YouGoody – Beautiful and good research”, the collaboration project between researchers and citizens for a shared and participatory science, promoted by the National Cancer Institute (INT) kicks off on February 27 of Milan in collaboration with Esselunga, to explore the relationship between lifestyles and eating habits and the onset of chronic degenerative diseases such as cancer.



It is a prospective study – explain the promoters – which aims to involve, within a span of two years, approximately 100,000 people aged 18 and over to describe the lifestyles of the participants and monitor their state of health. Thanks to this information it will be possible to identify real “healthy lifestyle” indicators, capable of reducing the risk of developing chronic-degenerative diseases without diets or extreme behaviors, but taking inspiration from people’s real habits.



“Today the pact between our Institute and Esselunga is renewed with a stronger commitment and an important invitation to participate aimed at the whole community, whose contribution will be fundamental for the success of the project and the progress of research for the prevention of chronic-degenerative diseases”, explains Marco Votta, president of the Int.



“We have chosen to be together once again with the National Cancer Institute of Milan, our country’s excellence in the medical and scientific fields, whose value is also recognized abroad. With this project, Esselunga confirms its vocation to support scientific research also through a new method, making our communication channels available to give our customers the opportunity to learn about the initiative and participate in the study.Research is an important prevention tool and we believe that this initiative will be welcomed with interest and participation “, observes Roberto Selva, Chief Marketing & Customer Officer of Esselunga. (HANDLE).

