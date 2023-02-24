The company Drummond Ltda., announced that, in its objective of contributing to the growth of the areas of influence, it will support the project that seeks improve the road network by El Copey, Cesar.

The work contemplates the construction of 2,000 linear meters of rigid pavement in road sections of the urban area of ​​the municipality, for this, Drummond contributed $200.423.998 for the purchase of construction materials.

Yilda Tatiana Pineda, Drummond Ltda. community relations supervisor, pointed out that this work will help reduce traffic accidents: “The objective of the execution of this social impact initiative focuses on reduce traffic accidents improve road connectivity, reduce the cost of operating vehicles and raise the level of quality of life of the population”.

He mayor of the municipality, Francisco Meza, For his part, he expressed his gratitude to the company for joining this project that is led from the Mayor’s Office.