Home News Drummond Ltda contributed $200 million to improve a Cesar road
News

Drummond Ltda contributed $200 million to improve a Cesar road

by admin
Drummond Ltda contributed $200 million to improve a Cesar road

The company Drummond Ltda., announced that, in its objective of contributing to the growth of the areas of influence, it will support the project that seeks improve the road network by El Copey, Cesar.

The work contemplates the construction of 2,000 linear meters of rigid pavement in road sections of the urban area of ​​the municipality, for this, Drummond contributed $200.423.998 for the purchase of construction materials.

Yilda Tatiana Pineda, Drummond Ltda. community relations supervisor, pointed out that this work will help reduce traffic accidents: “The objective of the execution of this social impact initiative focuses on reduce traffic accidents improve road connectivity, reduce the cost of operating vehicles and raise the level of quality of life of the population”.

He mayor of the municipality, Francisco Meza, For his part, he expressed his gratitude to the company for joining this project that is led from the Mayor’s Office.

See also  Jointly discuss the new journey, new mission and new vision for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. The high-level forum for the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta was held in Shanghai. Li Qiang, Wu Zhenglong, Yuan Jiajun, Zheng Zhajie, Gong Zheng, Xu Kunlin, Wang Hao, and Wang Qingxian attended.

You may also like

Ukraine: demonstrations for peace tomorrow in Rome and...

EPM would freeze energy rates in different regions...

National first-class actors in mainland China complain about...

Uproar in Yopal due to the Comptroller’s complaint...

‘YouGoody – Beautiful and good research’, against chronic...

The reason why Juan Diego Alvira is going...

Mao Weiming: To build a scientific and technological...

Manufacturing 4.0, Confindustria-Polytechnic – Piedmont master concluded

Relatives of assassinated deputies ask for the truth

The Liaoning Provincial Department of Justice held a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy