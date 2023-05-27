No monkey speed: Zoo Dresden postpones the opening of the orangutan house to 2024

The new orangutan house in Dresden Zoo will not open in autumn as previously planned. Instead, the visitors no earlier than March 2024 Have access to the new house for great apes. The reason given by the zoo was that building materials were difficult to obtain. The construction site did not progress as well as originally planned last winter either, says site manager Steffen Thombansen. At the topping-out ceremony, the zoo management was still expecting completion in November 2023.

Previously, the largest construction project in the history of the Dresden zoo had also caused financial problems. Additional costs of three million euros drove up the total construction costs to currently 20 million euros. As the Dresden Zoo reports on its website, donations of 1.5 million euros were collected from zoo fans and sponsors at the same time.

Unheated construction site stopped some work in winter

In the past Winter the zoo decided with the city of Dresden not to temporarily heat the building shell. This saved up to 80,000 liters of heating oil worth 100,000 euros. At the same time, some work on the upper floors could not be continued due to the temperature, says the site manager MDR SACHSEN, citing another reason for the delay in construction.

Otters also move into the orangutan house