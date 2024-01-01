30 Years of Strawberry and Chocolate: A Reflection on Love, Tolerance, and Art in Cuba

The Cuban actor Vladimir Cruz reflects on the 1995 Oscar controversy surrounding the film “Strawberry and Chocolate,” in which the Cubans humorously told Russian director Nikita Mijalkov that they had snatched the award. Despite not winning, Cruz believes that the true prize was the overwhelming support from the Cuban people.

30 years ago, Cruz gained recognition as the protagonist of “Strawberry and Chocolate,” a film that addresses homosexuality, tolerance, and political tensions in Cuba. Despite being a controversial topic at the time, the film was well-received, breaking barriers and sparking important conversations about LGBTQ+ rights in the country.

The film’s themes of censorship, emigration, and a deteriorating Havana continue to resonate with today’s audience as they reflect on the changes, challenges, and ongoing struggles in Cuba. Vladimir Cruz and Jorge Perugorría, who played the lead roles in the film, both express concerns about the current cultural and political climate in the country.

As the film celebrates its 30th anniversary, it serves as a powerful reminder of the need for continued dialogue, understanding, and respectful representation of diverse perspectives within Cuban society.

