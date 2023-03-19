The communication method commonly known as the module conference is back! Please draw a small circle on April 1, 2023, to watch the 17th human-made ultra-large-scale modular synthesizer free communication and grand performance.





The 17th Modular Commune VOL.17

date:2023.4.1 Saturday

Place:FECHOES future echo space

address:The first Langyuan Station, D4-7, Langyuan, No. 53, Banjieta Village, Dongba Town, Chaoyang District, Beijing

fare:Free, no reservation required, free entry

Schedule:

13:00 – 15:00 On-site setting / free communication

15:00 – Late artist performance / introduction system



Beijing Local Artists:

3He ｜Meng Qi ｜Zeng Yu ｜Shen ｜tamiX ｜trevor ｜Demone ｜L + R Wang Lu ｜NIA YANG ｜Mysterious Sound Experiment Base

Supporting artists from other places:

oo-khiat (Hangzhou) ｜AI (Hangzhou) ｜793 Warm (Jinan) ｜Andrew (Shanghai) ｜Melts77 (Taiyuan) ｜Rustychuan (Shanghai)

Sponsor guest artist:

JVSY (Hong Kong)｜Piah (Korea) Andy (Beijing)｜Sir Wen (Hainan)｜

Sponsor:

bbaudio｜ Dingdong Audio｜ Great Wall Musical Instruments Novation｜ Crevanin and Cynthy Seizer Laboratories: Waldorf, Modal Electronics, UDO｜ Yitong Technology: Bitwig, Buchla, Erica Synth, MOTU｜ Chuanxin Technology｜ IK Multimedia｜ Field Ya Ling｜ MEDELI: ASM｜ Demei Audio: MIDIPLUS, Arturia, AIAIAI｜ Ableton Book

Ground Modular Synth Artist





3HeUse various classic analog synthesizers and Eurorack modular synthesizer systems to produce electronic music that combines IDM, Techno, Ambient, Electronic and other styles, and perform full-hardware live performances. In 2018, two EPs “Mirror Image” and “Demention Reduction” were released. In 2019, he participated in the South by Southwest SXSW conference in the United States, and was selected as one of the “100 Most Worthy Listening Artists” of this year’s SXSW by NPR



NIA Yang: Music producer/singer/electronic musician. Personal music is good at integrating elements of root music such as Jazz, Funk, and Soul with modern Sound Design techniques. Based on classical piano and traditional vocal training, NIA is deeply influenced by African-American modern music and is not limited by techniques. His personal original music works are also integrated and rich. Weird works and scenes, unconstrained harmony and rhythm, but still catchy and brainwashing melody. NIA’s music is full of surprises and drama. Just like the signature mantra of NIA: “All the sounds in this world are music.” . This is NIA’s unique style, her own NIA-SOUL.

tamiXis an electronic music performer and visual artist who improvises live. Refusing to use routine computers and software, tamiX fully uses independent hardware devices and pure natural physical forms to perform impromptu music performances and visual creations according to the scene atmosphere. As a Buchla certified artist, tamiX’s live improvisational music creation is based on the rare Buchla 200e modular synthesizer, creating a unique sound style that combines experimentation and musicality.

L+R Wang Lu: Electronic music producer, arranger, and sound interaction producer. Founder, producer and leader of Yao Orchestra. “New Yuefu|Kunqu Opera” producer and director. I have been trying to integrate technology and experimentation into a large number of Chinese classical opera elements, use Western means to express Eastern philosophical thoughts, and use electronic music to express high mountains and flowing water, so as to achieve a beautiful auditory experience.

DEMON: The co-founder of the most influential independent podcasting brand in China, “Tangsuan Broadcasting”, a party DJ who promotes classic retro dance music in both Chinese and English. Currently the manager of the modern sky ambient music label[Sound Blanc 白]. As the core team of the series of communication activities, it is also actively promoting the development and promotion of modular synthesizers in China.

Zeng Yu: Founder of Aviator Music Technology, member of the top domestic music production team “Mars Radio”. Mars Radio was established in 2001, and has become the songwriter and producer of many singers and musicians along the way. It is also the original soundtrack and theme song of movies and TV dramas, and guests are often invited, and its music style is novel and diverse. In 2017, he successfully completed the transition from behind the scenes to the front of the stage, and released the album “Mars Radio” in Taiwan and mainland China.

Meng QiA pioneering contemporary synthesizer designer and musician, he is best known for the music and instruments he created. These instruments have been used by electronic musicians all over the world. With a strong interest in the performance interface, as well as years of experience and research, Meng Qi is good at understanding, designing and playing synthesizer systems from the perspective of musical instruments. As a teacher of sound synthesis, electronic instrument production and creative programming, he has taught and lectured at Beijing Modern Conservatory of Music, Tianjin Academy of Fine Arts, Central Academy of Fine Arts, as well as at events at home and abroad.

Shen: Shen Lijia, a music producer with the pseudonym “Dumb Plant”, is the manager of the independent label Burning Music. Shen Lijia transformed from the independent rock circle in Beijing to an electronic music label. In 2015, he established the independent electronic music label Burning Music, specializing in Electronic, Bass, and 44 Beats music. It has recruited a large number of excellent local senior musicians and young The rookie has played a huge role in promoting the development of independent electronic music in China. As an excellent electronic music producer, his understanding of electronic music and the proficient use of analog synthesizers in his works show a unique agility and freshness.

trevor：Teacher. Hobbyist. Maker. Ambient. Sampling.

Mysterious sound experiment base: Jiajing Zhao is a composer, sound artist and new media artist. In 2022, he graduated from the Royal College of Art in Information Experience Design with a sound design focus. Zhao Jiajing’s work spans multiple disciplines, including spatial sound, new media, performance and installation. His work explores themes of time, consciousness, chaos and surveillance. Zhao Jiajing is good at using uncertainty to create art. He makes extensive use of chaotic algorithms and generative systems, making his works autonomous systems, which germinate unforeseen changes. He uses sound as a tool to create and design the world. In the practice of composition and sound design, he uses field recording, particle synthesis, and spatial sound technology to create a transsensory experience beyond sound for the listener.



Rush to the rescue of modular synthesizer artists







Melts77: An electronic sub-musician and a synthesizer enthusiast. I have loved rock music since I was a child. From the first exposure to Punk to Post Punk and then to Post Rock, Psychdelic, Shoegazing, and Dream Pop, I have become more and more fond of ambient music. He bought his first synthesizer when he saw that synthesizers can make ambient music from videos, and he is now addicted to the futuristic sounds of various synthesizers. His music is mainly based on synthesizers, and he cooperates with a large number of effects to create a sense of space and atmosphere to express his own music world.

Rustychuan: German electronic musician, since the 1990s, he has been traveling in various electronic music holy places in Europe. In recent years, he has settled in Shanghai. With his unique live performance, he is active in parties and stages all over the country. He is good at using the combination of synthesizer and drum machine, and cooperates with modular synthesizer and DIY Eurorack to excavate different sound combinations, bringing everyone to feel the essence of music frequency. Today Rustychuan came to Beijing with his modular chassis, and will take you on a journey of electronic music with texture and rhythm.

AndrewVery passionate about synthesizers and sound production. After nearly 20 years away from the electroacoustic and improv scene in Toronto, he had the opportunity to return to the modular synthesizer community in China. Andrew’s love of music began on the organ and an early career as an audio engineer. After finding a lifelong hobby of synths, he is now diving into the world of DIY and hacking audio circuits, which he hopes to share and introduce to a wider Chinese audience.

oo-khiat(Wujia) was Yang Sitao’s nickname when he was a child. This coined Hokkien word describes a boy with dark skin who makes a noise (knocking bamboo chopsticks) all day long. This passion for exploring sound continues today. Now, a self-made modular synthesizer system runs through his creation of electronic music, sound design, art installations and even film and television soundtracks. Being in and out of clubs and music/art scenes, he is not content to be confined to a single scene. In the deconstructed and changeable sound, there are dialogues and resonances between the body and the circuit.

seven nine three warm: A urologist; a follower of tradition and order, looking for all kinds of uncertainty, noise, atonality, anti-musicality, and non-idealism in the sound world of modules. The sound vibration fragments are cut in the way of a scalpel, and the fragments are stitched and welded. In his opinion, the sound is like medicine, “To Cure Sometimes, To Relieve Often, To Comfort Always” (Occasionally can cure, often help, always comfort).

A.I. : Documentary photographer, music producer. Specialist of the ramp label module. The life in the large rural areas of the eastern United States has created his wildness and “pristineness”. It has built its own unique module system for exploring multiple possibilities on site. Passionate about hypnotic deep techno, insisting on pure hardware output, not using any pre-program presets and sequences, allowing modules to interact in real time, using a deep atmosphere and a never-ending engine to build unique electronic music with AI labels Scenes. The singles “a1” and “A2” recorded by the module are also included in the compilations of I/O and Crater Records respectively.

Sponsor Contributing Artist





Wen SiR: Founder of bbaudio brand, music product designer, original musician.

Piah: Producer and DJ Piah learned classical piano from an early age and expanded his foundation in the music industry with it. After working in the music industry for a long time and working in various forms, Piah announced that he will officially release his electronic music album “A Man on the Mars” in 2023, heralding his start of solo activities. In this performance, his close friend Andy will show abstract Techno and Metal music with him.

Andy: independent musician

JVSY: After years of experience as classical and pop musicians, Jovin Lee and Atlas Iu, also known as BURN and telvanni26, have teamed up to create Producer, DJ duo JVSY, debuting in 2021 as electronic producers and sound designers . Known for their cross-genre explorations of House, Techno, Electronica, Drum and Bass, Nu-Jazz and more, they incorporate organic instruments and found sounds into their compositions to form their signature cinematic sound. Within their backgrounds, they also bring their experience and newly acquired inspiration to their roles as skilled film scorers, composers and sound recordists.

The Modular Commune The Modular Commune is a series of parties about modular synths or musical instruments exchanged in Beijing, China. In this party, everyone will communicate and demonstrate the use and skills of the very popular modular synthesizer Modular Synth. Each participant will also perform a live performance during the event. Promote the use and development of modular synthesizers and electronic music through this most direct way of communication.

The Modular Commune is a series of events about modular synth and other electronic instruments in beijing china, in the gathering people exchange ideas of the ever-poplar modular synth and showcase their own systems, as well as playing live with their gears. The organizers want to introduce the concept and technology of modular synth to a greater crowd, improve modular synth owners’ skills of using them through these events.

