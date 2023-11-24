4-day truce begins in Gaza that will allow exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners

The temporary truce in the war between Israel and Hamas went into effect early Friday morning, setting the stage for the exchange of dozens of hostages held by insurgents in Gaza for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

The cessation of fighting began at 7:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and is expected to last at least four days. During this time, Hamas pledged to release at least 50 of the around 240 hostages captured along with other insurgent groups in their deadly October 7 assault on Israel. For their part, the Israeli authorities will release three Palestinian prisoners for each hostage. The releases will be carried out in stages over the next few days.

The temporary ceasefire was agreed after weeks of intense indirect negotiations with Qatar, the United States and Egypt as mediators. If it holds, it would be the first significant pause in fighting since Israel declared war on the group that rules the Strip seven weeks ago.

Some 1,200 people were killed by Hamas attackers on Israeli soil on October 7. Israel responded with a massive aerial bombardment campaign that leveled much of the northern territory and killed at least 13,300 Palestinians.

