Kyobo Life Insurance ranks first in the life insurance industry in the Sustainability Index for 14 consecutive years

▲At the ‘2023 Korea Sustainability Competition’ awards ceremony held at the Lotte Hotel in Sogong-dong, Seoul on the 24th, Kyobo Life Insurance Vice President Cho Dae-gyu (left) is taking a commemorative photo with Kang Myung-soo, President of the Korean Standards Association, after receiving the first place plaque in the sustainability index for 14 consecutive years.

Kyobo Life Insurance has been evaluated as practicing the best sustainability management among life insurance companies for 14 consecutive years.

Kyobo Life Insurance won first place in the Sustainability Index (KSI) life insurance category at the ‘2023 Korea Sustainability Competition’ held at the Lotte Hotel in Sogong-dong on the 24th and hosted by the Korean Standards Association.

With this award, Kyobo Life Insurance has maintained its first place for 14 years since the evaluation of the life insurance sector began in 2010.

The sustainability index was jointly developed by the Korean Standards Association and the Korea Development Institute (KDI) School of International Policy and evaluates corporate sustainability based on ISO 26000, an international standard related to social responsibility.

A Kyobo Life Insurance official said, “We will continue to fulfill our social responsibilities and take the lead in creating a better future by coexisting with customers, investors, the government, and the local community through sustainable management.”

