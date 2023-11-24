“El Mago”, friend of Iván Archivaldo from Los Chapitos, was murdered in Los Angeles

Notorious Drug Trafficker and Sinaloa Cartel Associate Eddie Escobedo, AKA El Mago, Killed in Los Angeles Shootout

Eddie Escobedo, also known as El Mago and alleged friend of Iván Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar, current leader of the Los Chapitos faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, was killed in a shootout in the Willowbrook area of Los Angeles, California, United States.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported that the shooting occurred in an industrial area in the Willowbrook area, in the 142,000 block of Towne Avenue, at around 8:21 a.m. Two people were found dead at the scene, and another person was wounded by gunshot and taken to a hospital, where his condition is reported as stable. Among the victims, who were between 20 and 30 years old, was El Mago, originally from the state of Durango.

The bodies of the victims were found near several luxury vehicles, including a Cadillac Escalade truck, a Chevrolet, and a BMW Coupé. El Mago was known to be a close associate of Iván Archivaldo of the Sinaloa Cartel and was believed to be operating in the California area.

According to Sheriff Omar Camacho, it appears that there was some type of meeting at the location from last night until early this morning. He also added that it was too early to determine the possible suspect or suspects in the shooting. A recording from ABC7 showed the bodies of the victims lying on the asphalt where a party tent could be seen.

El Mago, also known as Eddie Escobedo, had a history of involvement in drug trafficking and criminal activities. He was allegedly involved in a shooting in Los Angeles in 2008 and was previously detained for transporting more than a ton of marijuana in the Torrance area of Los Angeles. Borderland Beat shared several photographs of Escobedo posing with luxury clothes and watches, and it was reported that he had a friendship with northern music singers and even had a song dedicated to him by the group Nuevos Rebeldes.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and authorities have not yet determined the motive or potential suspects in the case. The shooting has sparked concerns about potential gang-related violence in the area, and law enforcement officials are working to gather more information about the incident.

